Coming Soon: Stunning Renovated Waterfront Estate at 56 Fiesta Way – Rare Las Olas Isles Opportunity | The Shai Group

Breathtaking east-facing waterfront views from 56 Fiesta Way in Las Olas Isles Perfectly located just seconds from Las Olas Boulevard’s world-class dining, shopping, and vibrant downtown Fort Lauderdale. Stunning east-facing view at 56 Fiesta Way showcasing direct ocean access and exceptional waterfront lifestyle.

Proud to announce the upcoming release of 56 Fiesta Way, a reimagined waterfront estate in Fort Lauderdale’s prestigious Las Olas Isles.

This estate strikes the perfect balance of elegance, functionality, and tranquility, ideally positioned on one of Las Olas Isles’ premier wide canals” — Shai Mashiach, Founder of The Shai Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale’s luxury real estate expert Shai Mashiach, founder of The Shai Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, proudly announces the release of 56 Fiesta Way, a newly renovated waterfront estate in the prestigious Las Olas Isles.

This highly anticipated listing blends Mediterranean architecture with contemporary upgrades, offering over 5,000 square feet of refined living space and 85 feet of deepwater frontage with direct ocean access and no fixed bridges.

“This estate offers the perfect balance of elegance, functionality, and tranquility,” said Mashiach. “It’s not just a home, it’s a statement of waterfront luxury in one of South Florida’s most coveted neighborhoods.”

Luxury Waterfront Living – Reimagined

Nestled behind private gates just moments from Las Olas Boulevard, this showpiece residence boasts:

Prime Deepwater Dockage – 85 feet on a wide canal, ideal for yachting

Resort-Style Outdoor Space – Pool, spa, lush landscaping, and Pecky Cypress-covered terrace

Elegant Interiors – Soaring ceilings, marble floors, and curated finishes

Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen – Premium appliances, open layout perfect for entertaining

Versatile Floor Plan – VIP guest suite, gym/media room, and office (optional 5th bedroom)

Luxurious Primary Suite – Hardwood floors, spa-style bath, and walk-in closet

Located just minutes from the beach, fine dining, and private aviation, 56 Fiesta Way represents an exceptional opportunity for the discerning buyer.

Fort Lauderdale’s Trusted Luxury Advisor

Shai Mashiach is renowned for representing some of Fort Lauderdale’s most exclusive waterfront properties, including the $13.5M sale of 38 Isla Bahia Drive. Through Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury platform, Mashiach delivers world-class marketing, discreet client service, and direct access to an international network of qualified buyers.

Now Booking Private Showings

📍 56 Fiesta Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL

📆 Private previews are now available by appointment.

Media Contact:

Shai Mashiach

The Shai Group at Coldwell Banker Realty

📞 (954) 816-7070

✉️ info@shaigroup.com

🌐 www.shaigroup.com

About The Shai Group

The Shai Group, founded by nationally recognized agent Shai Mashiach, specializes in high-end waterfront real estate across Fort Lauderdale’s most sought-after neighborhoods, including Las Olas Isles, Harbor Beach, and Coral Ridge. Backed by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the team offers elite service, targeted global exposure, and unmatched local expertise.

🌴 Coming Soon: Exquisite Waterfront Estate in Las Olas Isles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.