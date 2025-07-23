GlobalEdgeMarkets and NetWeb Software in a Live Event: 'AI in Regulated Industry Segments' on July 30, 2025

AI in Regulated Industry Segments

GlobalEdgeMarkets and NetWeb Software host LinkedIn Live on July 30, 2025, featuring top experts discussing AI in regulated industries.

AI’s greatest potential in regulated industries lies in thoughtfully integrating innovation with compliance—strengthening security, trust, and operational excellence.” — Ankit Shah, Head of Global Sales and Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗲𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗪𝗲𝗯 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: "𝗔𝗜 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀" 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟯𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, 𝟮𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗦𝗧. GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM), in partnership with NetWeb Software , officially announces an exclusive LinkedIn Live Virtual Roundtable titled “ AI in Regulated Industry Segments ” set to air on July 30, 2025. The official announcement and further event details can be viewed on LinkedIn at: AI in Regulated Industry Segments - LinkedIn Event.This dynamic event brings together senior industry leaders and AI experts to provide insightful analysis, strategic discussions, and practical perspectives on how artificial intelligence is driving innovation within critical, highly regulated sectors such as government, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecom, cable, financial services, and information systems.Distinguished Panelists and Industry Experts include:• Mark Buonforte, Co-founder, DeltaAI; former E&Y and U.S. Armed Forces (Government and Financial Services Sectors)• Nandini Sankara, Chief Marketing Officer, Suburban Propane; former senior executive at Aetna, SealedAir, Pitney Bowes (Energy and Insurance Sectors)• Stephanie Anderson, Founder, SharedCMO; Board Member, Solutionize; former EVP & CMO, Avaya, Charter Communications (Telecom and Cable Sectors)• Isaac Chapa, Founder & CTO, Simpl Healthcare; formerly Experian and CSID (Healthcare and Financial Services Sectors)• Maulik Bhansali, CEO, NetWeb Software; recognized member of NASSCOM (AI Solutions and Digital Transformation)• Ankit Shah, Head of Growth and Business Development, NetWeb Software (Information Systems, Data Security, and Compliance)Event Moderator:The roundtable will be hosted and moderated by GEM’s Alex Romanovich, who will guide insightful discussions, facilitate expert Q&A sessions, and lead in-depth analysis to ensure meaningful takeaways for viewers.Key discussion topics for the LinkedIn Live broadcast include:• Leveraging AI technologies to anticipate and proactively manage risk within regulated sectors.• The critical role of human oversight and ethical considerations in AI systems.• AI-driven personalization and precision outreach strategies transforming customer experiences across telecom and cable industries.• Co-creation methodologies in healthcare AI development, emphasizing human-centered innovation.• Integrating compliance-by-design principles into AI systems to address cybersecurity, data privacy, and regulatory adherence effectively.Practical examples and real-world insights shared by expert industry panelists.This LinkedIn Live event is specifically curated for executives, regulators, technology leaders, decision-makers, and professionals navigating the complex landscape of regulated industries. It will provide both strategic and practical insights into AI’s growing role in shaping these sectors.Event Details:Date: July 30, 2025Time: 2pm ESTLocation: LinkedIn LiveOfficial Event Page: LinkedIn Event Announcement

