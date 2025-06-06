NetWeb Software Celebrates 27 Years of Innovation with Fast 100 Recognition, New Website and new AI Capabilities

Fast 100 Award

FAST 100 winner. AI leader. Digital transformation partner. NetWeb Software unveils new services and a modern site to celebrate 27 years of impact.

This anniversary, the awards, and honors are a testament to our incredible team and the trust of our clients. Our mission remains clear: innovation, sustainable growth, and technology.” — Maulik Bhansali, CEO, NetWeb Software.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetWeb Software , a global leader in enterprise software engineering and AI-powered digital transformation, proudly announces a milestone-filled year as it celebrates its 27th anniversary. The company has been honored with the prestigious 2025 FAST 100 Asian American Businesses, recognizing its consistent growth and innovation in delivering transformative technology solutions.We are also delighted to launch our newly redesigned website at https://www.netweb.biz . The modernized platform reflects the company’s sharpened focus on cutting-edge technologies, intelligent automation, and transformative business outcomes.The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment, as NetWeb Software celebrates significant achievements and unveils a series of advanced service offerings designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of global enterprises.National Recognition & Industry LeadershipNetWeb Software has been recognized by the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) as one of the 2025 FAST 100 Asian American Businesses, a prestigious list celebrating the fastest-growing Asian American-owned companies across the United States.Further solidifying its leadership in the technology space, NetWeb will be honored at the CelebrAsian Business + Procurement Conference, taking place June 3–5, 2025, at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Maryland. This recognition reflects NetWeb’s sustained innovation, high-growth trajectory, and commitment to empowering enterprise clients with transformative digital solutions.Expanded Services Driving Intelligent AI-enhanced TransformationNetWeb's expanded AI capabilities include industry-specific solutions, intelligent automation, and next-generation platforms that leverage large language models and agentic workflows to solve complex business challenges. NetWeb’s new service architecture is engineered to help enterprises modernize their digital landscape with precision, scalability, and resilience, including a dedicated CoE for AI Driven Solution.Key offerings include: Agentic AI & Generative AI SolutionsDelivering next-generation automation, personalized experiences, and cognitive decision-making through large language models, custom-trained agents, and AI orchestration.• Enterprise Application ModernizationMigrating, re-architecting, and reengineering legacy systems to modern cloud-native platforms with enhanced security, performance, and agility.• Intelligent Automation & RPAStreamlining operations with robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent workflows, and AI-driven process discovery and optimization.• Full-Spectrum Enterprise Software EngineeringBuilding scalable, secure web, mobile, and cloud applications tailored to industry-specific needs, including healthcare, BFSI, logistics, retail, and manufacturing.• Data Engineering & Advanced AnalyticsUnlocking actionable insights through robust data integration, ETL pipelines, visualization platforms, and AI-powered analytics dashboards.About NetWeb SoftwareWith over 27 years of global experience, NetWeb Software remains the trusted partner of choice for enterprises seeking to modernize their operations, enable AI, and undergo full-scale digital transformation. Its blended delivery model spans North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia, and Australia, ensuring agility, efficiency, and deep technical expertise across engagements.Visit the new site: https://netweb.biz For partnership and communications inquiries, contact: info@globaledgemarkets.com or Alex Romanovich, GEM at alexr@globaledgemarkets.com.

