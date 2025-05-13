Nordvik Investments Unveils New Strategic Developments, US Market Expansion Initiatives

Nordvik Investments enters the U.S. market, joins EBAN Congress 2025, and shares founder Konstantin Shvarts’ vision in a new GlobalEdgeTalk podcast.

As we expand into the U.S., Nordic innovation stands as Europe’s fastest-growing force—EBAN 2025 in Copenhagen is the perfect stage to connect our vision with global markets and strategic partners.” — Konstantin Shvarts, CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordvik Investments , a global investment firm driving innovation in health-tech, wellness, AI, fintech, and sustainable technologies, announces significant new developments, including active U.S. market entry support for its portfolio companies and its participation in the 2025 EBAN Annual Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark.This strategic update coincides with a new featured podcast interview with Konstantin Shvarts , Founder and Chairman of Nordvik Investments, now available on the GlobalEdgeTalk platform. In this wide-ranging discussion, Mr. Shvarts shares insights into his transition from international finance to visionary investments in frontier technologies. He outlines Nordvik’s blueprint for global growth and innovation stewardship.“The transformation from capital markets into mission-driven innovation is more than personal—it's systemic. We’re here to build, scale, and support companies that deliver health, purpose, and resilience across borders,” said Konstantin Shvarts.Nordvik Investments is actively supporting the U.S. market entry of several high-potential portfolio companies in 2025. The initiative includes localization strategies, regulatory navigation, and partner development. Flagship portfolio company EatBeat , which applies AI and Nordic dietary science to personalized nutrition, is among the first to scale operations in North America following successful pilot testing and traction in EU markets.Participation in EBAN Congress 2025 – CopenhagenNordvik Investments will also participate in the EBAN Annual Congress 2025, held in Copenhagen from May 20–22, joining leading angel investors, venture funds, and innovation hubs from across Europe. The firm will engage in sessions focused on health-tech investing, ethical AI, and cross-border syndication, continuing its work to connect Nordic-Baltic innovation with global capital and market opportunities.(Details: https://fienta.com/eban-congress-2025-copenhagen Podcast Interview – Now LiveThe new GlobalEdgeTalk podcast episode featuring Mr. Shvarts offers an unfiltered look at:The evolution of Nordvik Investments and its values-driven investment thesisInvestment opportunities in AI, precision wellness, and sustainabilityThe importance of reputation, personal reinvention, and leadership in global marketsHow military tech, ethical AI, and science-driven platforms like EatBeat intersectListen now on https://globaledgemarkets.com/globaledgetalk/from-banking-profitability-to-sciencetech-innovation-an-investors-journey-with-konstantin-schwarz/ For more information, visit www.nordvik.ee

