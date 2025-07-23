Ensoftek Welcomes Family First Center of Lake County to the DrCloudEHR Community

Empowering Community-Based Care Through Smarter, Integrated Technology

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensoftek is proud to announce that Family First Center of Lake County, a long-standing community-focused organization based in Waukegan, Illinois, has chosen DrCloudEHR ™ as its technology platform for integrated care delivery.Founded with the mission to empower families and strengthen communities, Family First Center offers wraparound services that support learning, growth, and community connection. Now enrolled with all Medicaid plans, the organization is preparing to serve an expanded base of up to 9,000 individuals across Lake County.“Family First Center is doing the important work of helping people thrive—not just survive,” said Ramana Reddy, CEO of Ensoftek. “We are excited to support their efforts with a platform that removes complexity from care delivery so that their team can focus on what matters most—people.”Built for ImpactBy partnering with DrCloudEHR, Family First Center will gain access to a robust set of tools built specifically for community health and behavioral health providers. Their team will benefit from:Streamlined Intake to Outcomes – Faster documentation, smarter workflows, and unified data for more personalized care.- Medicaid Plan Management – Built-in support for Medicaid billing across multiple plans and payers.- Secure Communication – A patient portal and messaging hub designed to support engagement and follow-up.- Compliance Without the Hassle – Configurable dashboards and automated reporting aligned with state and federal standards.- This collaboration enables Family First Center to scale its services efficiently, remain audit-ready, and continue offering high-touch support to families in need.About Family First Center of Lake CountyLocated in Waukegan, IL, Family First Center is committed to uplifting families and individuals through culturally relevant programs, education, and wraparound support. Their goal is to foster stronger community ties while empowering residents to live fuller, healthier lives.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR is an AI-powered digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks.DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

