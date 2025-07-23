New Book 'Breaking Deceptions' by Kirk Sassak Challenges the Nature of Modern Media

NH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirk Sassak, a seasoned mechanical engineer turned author, announces the release of his eye-opening book, “Breaking Deceptions.” With a methodical approach inspired by his engineering background, Sassak takes readers on a groundbreaking exploration of media bias, journalism, and the very concept of truth.“Breaking Deceptions” delves deep into the pressing issue of single-party reporting and its impact on modern democracy. Through detailed analysis and real-world case studies, Sassak uncovers key patterns in news reporting and examines what motivates the media to shape narratives rather than seek objective truth. The book culminates in bold discussions and actionable insights on rebuilding trust and integrity within journalism.“This book isn’t just about media bias - it’s about something far more pervasive,” explains Sassak. Featuring a unique blend of systematic critique, graphics, and even poetry, “Breaking Deceptions” reveals the dangers of a press that prioritizes influence over honesty.Kirk Sassak brings a refreshing perspective in a time where people are bombarded by media messages, shaped by the detail-oriented and diligent mindset of a career in engineering. The book invites readers to examine the current media landscape through a lens of clarity, rigor, and creativity.“Breaking Deceptions” (ISBN: 9781965340370) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $40.90, the paperback retails for $28.49, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:They lied to us! They lied to us about fake Russian Collusion. They lied to us about Charlottesville. They lied to us about the Hunter Biden laptop. Together these three lies shaped the outcome of a presidential election. They lied to us about Covid and the facts behind the lab leaks. Global tyranny and oppressive government overreach wouldn't have been possible without those lies. They lied to us about President Biden's mental fitness. And for nearly four years, those lies shielded the public from knowing the truth - that the most powerful man on the planet was mentally unfit and nearly impacted a second presidential election! And they continue to lie to this very day. It never stops. They craft a hoax. And before the filthy stench of the lie has dissipated, they're off to the next. The very institution that accuses people of spreading misinformation are the slickest and most masterful merchants of deception. However, it wasn't always like this. There was a time, not that long ago, when the American media were largely trusted by the public. How did it get to be as it is today, where lies have become the order of the day? Breaking Deceptions pulls back the curtain to see what motivates and drives our modern media. Is it just out of control bias? Or...is there something else? Get ready to take another fresh look at some of recent history's most contentious events. It starts with awareness. It ends with the truth.About the Author:Kirk Sassak is a mechanical engineer employed for twenty eight years at a global driveline supplier in the automotive industry. Born in Dearborn, Michigan and raised in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Kirk holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oakland University, Rochester Michigan. He also lived abroad for a one-year secondment in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. He currently resides in Township, Michigan.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.