KPMG announced as sponsor of 2025 Working Capital Awards and Working Capital Forum Europe

Global professional services firm supports excellence in working capital

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global professional services firm KPMG has been confirmed as the lead sponsor of the 2025 Working Capital Awards , the premier international recognition of excellence in working capital management. The firm will also join Working Capital Forum Europe as a Gold sponsor, supporting the world’s largest specialist event for working capital leaders.KPMG will formally open the Working Capital Awards ceremony at the iconic Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on 24th November, and present the prestigious Gold Award for the best overall entry. The awards celebrate achievements in optimising working capital across supply chains, treasury, and finance functions.In parallel, KPMG will collaborate with event organisers Adaugeo Media to deliver expert-led content at Working Capital Forum Europe on 25th November, including curated sessions and workshops aimed at helping senior finance and treasury professionals identify and unlock cash within their operations.“We couldn’t have a better sponsor for the Awards than KPMG, which has decades of experience helping organisations find and release cash and working capital within their business,” said Mike Hewitt, CEO of Adaugeo Media. “Together we aim to grow the Awards as the global benchmark for working capital success. We’re also delighted that KPMG has agreed to share its knowledge in the conference, adding still greater value to the 400+ working capital leaders who gather in Amsterdam.”Tim Kramer, Director, Working Capital, at KPMG added: “We are delighted to play a key role at the Working Capital Forum Europe 2025. It is fantastic to see working capital and treasury specialists from across the region travelling to my home base of Amsterdam. We will ensure that we match their regional representation by bringing KPMG’s working capital leaders from across Europe to share their insights during our presentations and workshops.”Delegate passes for The Working Capital Awards and Working Capital Forum Europe are now available at www.workingcapitalforumeurope.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.