Mastercard Sponsors The Working Capital Awards
Mastercard is the new sponsor of the Working Capital Awards, the global programme that recognises the best examples of working capital management worldwide.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Brooke DiNatale, SVP of Global Treasury Solutions at Mastercard,
Brooke DiNatale, Senior Vice President of Global Treasury Solutions at Mastercard, will present the prestigious Gold Award for the best overall entry at the presentation dinner, which will be held at the historic Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on 4th November.
DiNatale commented, “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with The Working Capital Forum to reward excellence in working capital management.
“Effective working capital management is essential for businesses of all sizes and across all industries – whether that’s accessing liquidity to fund growth or monetising excess cash on the balance sheet.
“The awards fit well with Mastercard’s commitment to enabling access to embedded B2B working capital tools for both card and account-to-account payment rails. We are working closely with our partners to integrate virtual card and supply chain finance capabilities directly into business processes, enabling frictionless access to liquidity for buyers and suppliers from the platforms that they already use.”
Mike Hewitt, director of The Working Capital Forum and CEO of parent company Adaugeo Media, welcomed Mastercard’s support. “We couldn’t have found a better partner for this programme than Mastercard, and we’ll be working with them to widen awareness of the Awards so that every company with a story to tell has the opportunity to shine.”
Entry to the Working Capital Awards is free of charge and open to any corporation in any of the nine categories, ranging from Best use of Supply Chain Finance to Best ESG Working Capital Initiative. Previous Gold Award winners have included Otto Group and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.
Each entry is meticulously evaluated by an independent panel of treasury and procurement leaders with a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields. They are:
Fabian Schulenburg, Senior Product Manager Early Payment Programs, Otto Group
Paola Jimenez, Team Lead Treasury Analytics, Zalando
Llewelyn Mullooly, Head of Analytics, The Working Capital Forum
Mikko Vainikka, Vice President, Group Treasury, Metso
Julle Pederson, Director, EMIA Treasury, Bridgestone
Anabela Da Silva Castanheira, Director Business Credit EME/APA, AGCO Corp
The deadline for Awards entries is 31st July 2024. More information on how to enter, including a downloadable entry form, is available at www.workingcapitalforum.com/awards
