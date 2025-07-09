Treasury Dragons Partners with Zanders to Expand Reach and Deepen Expertise Across Europe and Beyond

Our mission is to help corporate treasurers make better technology decisions—and this partnership significantly deepens the expertise available in every session.” — Mike Hewitt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treasury Dragons , the leading online platform showcasing treasury technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with treasury, risk and technology consultancy Zanders . The collaboration will bring Treasury Dragons to an even wider corporate treasury audience across Europe and internationally, while enhancing the expert scrutiny applied to the solutions presented.Under the new agreement, a Zanders treasury consultant will join most Treasury Dragons sessions as a Guest Dragon, challenging treasury technology providers with in-depth, practitioner-level questions.This move strengthens the panel's ability to assess vendor capabilities in real-time, adding a new layer of independent expertise to the interactive format that has made Treasury Dragons a go-to resource for treasurers evaluating new technology. Additionally, Zanders will introduce the Treasury Dragons format to its global network of clients and partners in the corporate treasury sector.Mike Hewitt, CEO of Treasury Dragons owner Adaugeo Media, welcomed the new partnership: “Zanders is one of the most respected names in the treasury world, and we’re delighted to welcome their team to the Treasury Dragons platform. Our mission is to help corporate treasurers make better technology decisions—and this partnership significantly deepens the expertise available in every session.”With a global presence and three decades of experience advising multinational corporations, Zanders brings a unique perspective on both strategic treasury issues and implementation challenges. The addition of its consultants to the Treasury Dragons panel will help ensure vendors are rigorously tested on practical functionality, integration capability, and real-world outcomes.Laurens Tijdhof, CEO and Managing Partner at Zanders, commented: “We’re excited to bring our treasury expertise to the Treasury Dragons sessions. This platform is an innovative way to connect treasurers with the technology solutions they need, and our involvement as Guest Dragons will help ensure the most critical questions are being asked—on behalf of treasurers everywhere.” This partnership is effective immediately, with Zanders consultants scheduled to appear in upcoming Treasury Dragons sessions starting in September.About Treasury DragonsTreasury Dragons is an online platform that brings together corporate treasurers and treasury technology providers through interactive pitch sessions. Each session features live product demos and challenging questions from a panel of experienced treasurers and consultants, helping treasury teams make more informed decisions about the technology they use.About ZandersFounded in 1994, Zanders is an independent consultancy specialising in treasury, risk, and finance. With offices across Europe, the Middle East, the US, and Asia, Zanders delivers deep expertise and tailored solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organisations worldwide.For press enquiries, contact:press@adaugeomedia.commarketing@zandersgroup.com

