LuxPatio Launches Two Premium Pergolas, Improving Outdoor Living for the Modern American Home

NestGrill The Louvre 5

LAS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuxPatio has officially launched two new premium pergola models, enriching how Americans gather, grill, and relax outside.LuxPatio, the brand known for crafting “spaces for what matters,” has announced the launch of two new high-end pergola models: the NestGrill and Louvre 5. This release is creating a new standard for outdoor living, offering American homeowners stylish, functional, and outdoor structures built to support everyday living and entertaining. These all-aluminum, adjustable pergolas offer unmatched durability, effortless elegance, and intuitive design that transforms how Americans socialize, BBQ, and enjoy the outdoors.“When I first imagined these pergolas, I envisioned a space where families gather, where friends laugh, and where memories are made,” said Sean Sun, Marketing Director at LuxPatio. “It’s not just about providing shade or shelter; it’s about creating a backdrop for life’s most important moments while utilizing a quality product at the very same time.”Each pergola is thoughtfully engineered to offer both beauty and performance, blending German craftsmanship with American lifestyle needs. The NestGrill Louvred Pergola is tailored for grilling enthusiasts and outdoor entertainers. Built entirely from 6063 T5 aluminum and coated with industry-recognized AkzoNobel Interponpowder, it offers exceptional resistance to rust and corrosion. Its manually adjustable louvers tilt up to 90 degrees, allowing users to effortlessly manage sunlight, shade, and airflow.For those seeking a tranquil and adaptable outdoor escape, the Louvre 5 offers a sleek, flexible solution. Crafted from recyclable aluminum with the same eco-conscious powder coating, it promises longevity and low environmental impact. The manually adjustable louver system rotates up to 105 degrees to provide ideal comfort in changing weather. With three configuration options suitable for patios, hot tubs, and lounge areas, the Louvre 5 can be tailored to fit the users space in need.Both pergolas reflect LuxPatio’s ongoing commitment to forward-thinking design, where design trends blend sustainability, style, and smart features. The use of recyclable materials, low-emission finishes, and adaptable features highlights the company’s dedication to future-focused living.The NestGrill and Louvre 5 pergolas are currently available online. Homeowners, renovators, and outdoor living enthusiasts are raving about the new collection at www.luxpatio.com About LuxPatioLuxPatio is a luxury outdoor living brand dedicated to creating spaces where meaningful moments unfold. With roots in German craftsmanship, the company produces pergolas and outdoor structures that combine timeless aesthetics with modern functionality. Each product reflects LuxPatio’s core values: thoughtful engineering, uncompromising quality, environmental responsibility, and long-term customer support. More than structural additions, LuxPatio’s offerings are built to create memorable experiences for the way people experience life outdoors.Socials:Facebook: LuxPatioInstagram: instagram.com/luxpatio_officialYouTube: youtube.com/@LuxPatio

