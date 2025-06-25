CCHF Says RFK Jr.’s Diagnosis Won’t Be Cured by Government

Health Care in America Needs a Prescription Government Cannot Buy

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appearing yesterday before the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the United States “the sickest developed nation.” Claiming that $4.5 trillion in annual spending still buys worsening outcomes, he warned: “If we don’t stanch this trend, we will ransom our children to bankruptcy, servitude and disastrous health consequences.”Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) agrees with the diagnosis but says government policies manufactured the crisis.“Secretary Kennedy is right about poor health and over-the-top spending,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President. “Layer upon layer of federal mandates converted medicine into a cost-ridden compliance industry that works for corporations, not patients. To reverse course, Congress must turn health care on its head by repealing the laws and rescinding the rules that inflate prices, turn exam rooms into data-entry cubicles, and crowd out affordable real health insurance and the financial incentives Americans need to keep themselves as healthy as possible."“America must move away from the corporatization of care and the socialization of coverage,” Brase added.CCHF’s prescription to restore affordable, confidential, compassionate care and coverage includes:• End ACA prohibition on affordable medical indemnity insurance for catastrophic and insurable events.• End costly per member per month government payments to health plans; pay practitioners directly for care.• End mandated sharing of confidential patient data—including “meaningful use” EHR reporting requirements.• Remove tax favoritism for employer coverage so workers get full compensation to buy more affordable insurance.• Require Congress to approve major rules to stop federal agencies from unconstitutional overreach (REINS Act).For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization that launched in 1998, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org.

