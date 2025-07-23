The Doyle Law Group, P.A. Elevates Jennifer R. Smith to Partner

Jennifer R. Smith, a highly respected Board‑Certified Specialist in Family Law, has been named Partner at The Doyle Law Group, P.A.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 15 years of devoted experience exclusively in family law, raleigh divorce lawyer Jennifer R. Smith has been an indispensable member of the Doyle team since joining them in 2013. Her deep expertise spans all facets of divorce and family law, including high-net-worth cases, child custody arrangements, alimony, equitable property division, and prenuptial agreements.Jennifer R. Smith brings a wealth of experience and academic excellence to her role as Partner at The Doyle Law Group, P.A. She is a Board-Certified Family Law Specialist, having earned her certification in 2009 and successfully re-certified in 2015 and 2020—demonstrating her deep commitment to staying at the forefront of family law practice.Jennifer graduated cum laude from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Sociology and went on to earn her J.D., also cum laude, from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Her academic achievements laid the foundation for a career defined by professionalism, precision, and client-focused advocacy.Beyond her work in the courtroom, Jennifer is a respected contributor to the broader legal community. She is the co-author of Practical Skills for North Carolina Family Law Paralegals and frequently contributes to continuing legal education (CLE) programs, including appellate case summaries, helping to train and inform fellow legal professionals.Jennifer is also deeply involved in her local community. She has completed two City of Oaks Half Marathons, participated in endurance fundraising through Team in Training, and volunteers her time in support of animal welfare initiatives—reflecting her compassionate nature both in and out of the office.Firm founder Glenn Doyle, along with fellow partners and attorneys, applaud Jennifer’s promotion, recognizing not only her legal acumen but also her unwavering commitment to client advocacy and mentorship.As Partner, Jennifer will continue leading complex divorce and family-law cases, mentor junior attorneys, and drive the firm’s mission of providing compassionate, results‑focused advocacy.About Doyle Divorce LawFor more than 20 years, The Doyle Law Group, P.A. has been Raleigh’s trusted advocate for individuals navigating complex divorce and family-law proceedings. With a team of board-certified specialists and a record of securing favorable outcomes through trial and negotiation, Doyle Divorce Law remains committed to empowering clients through life transitions.

