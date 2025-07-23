The Law Firm for Drivers: Leading Chicagoland Trial Law Firm Becomes the Complete Legal Solution for Illinois Drivers

Driver Defense Team's leading Chicagoland trial lawyers

Chicago law firm Driver Defense Team announces a major expansion, growing from defending traffic tickets and DUIs to focusing on all driving-related issues.

We now have dedicated teams for each of our practice areas so that all clients can benefit from the collaborative approach between attorneys that has been central to our success as a firm.” — Derek Martin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Chicagoland trial law firm Driver Defense Team today announced a major expansion of its legal services to better serve the needs of drivers across Illinois. The firm has grown from focusing almost exclusively on traffic ticket and DUI defense to helping Illinois residents with all driving-related issues, including driver’s license reinstatement and personal injury.The move comes after the firm recognized the interconnected nature of driving issues and the need for expertise in each area."We've seen how connected these issues really are," says Derek Martin, Partner and Co-Founder of Driver Defense Team. "A DUI might lead to a revoked license, or an accident might result in a driver getting a ticket. Of course, a driver might also be injured in an accident that wasn’t their fault and have the right to pursue compensation. We realized drivers deserved a legal team that is intimately familiar with Illinois roads and all of the things that can happen while driving."Beyond Traffic Tickets: A Complete Legal SolutionDriver Defense Team has built a 120+ year reputation as Chicago's best trial attorneys for traffic and DUI cases. While the firm continues to excel in these areas, the expansion addresses the reality that Illinois drivers face a much wider range of legal challenges on the road.The firm's new approach includes four distinct service areas, now each served by dedicated teams:Traffic ticket defense: The firm maintains its industry-leading expertise in fighting over 40 types of traffic violations, such as failure to yield and driving with an expired license.Criminal defense for drivers: Driver Defense Team continues to represent drivers facing criminal charges for offenses including driving under the influence, reckless driving, aggravated speeding, and more.Personal injury for road incidents: A dedicated team focuses exclusively on helping injured drivers, passengers, and pedestrians recover compensation after crashes caused by others.License reinstatement: Following the May release of their eBook, How to Get Your License Back After DUIs, a comprehensive guide to Illinois Secretary of State Reinstatement Hearings, Driver Defense Team has doubled down on supporting drivers through the complex process of restoring their driving privileges.An Easier Way to Get in TouchDriver Defense Team is growing fast, but Partner Derek Martin emphasizes that none of this is entirely ‘new’:“We’ve primarily positioned our firm as the go-to for Chicago drivers who need help with a ticket or DUI, but we’ve always helped drivers with these other legal issues. Because we’ve helped thousands of drivers get the best outcome for the DUI or ticket, it’s not unusual to see a client come back months or even years later when they’ve been hurt in a crash and need an attorney they can trust.“What’s new is that we now have dedicated teams for each of our practice areas so that all clients can benefit from the collaborative approach between attorneys that has been central to our success as a firm. We’re also always looking for the best talent in Illinois to bring into our ranks so that we can help even more people.”The repositioning of Driver Defense Team as “The Law Firm for Illinois Drivers” also comes with new changes to the firm’s website, following a rebrand at the start of the year. Now, it’s even easier for visitors to contact the firm about their specific issue.“We know a driver who’s suffered a head injury in a car crash isn’t interested in reading about traffic tickets, just as a driver on a DUI charge probably doesn’t need help filing an insurance claim. So, our process starts with a simple question: ‘Why do you need a lawyer?’ This allows us to signpost visitors to the information they need for their specific issue so they can speak directly to the best person who can help."Still the Best Firm for DUI and Traffic TicketsDriver Defense Team is expanding, and fast, but that doesn’t mean they’re slowing down on the areas their firm has long been known for.“We’re still the best firm for drivers with traffic tickets or DUIs. It’s what we’ve built our reputation on, and we’re proud to have a stellar win rate and thousands of satisfied clients. And that won’t change. The only difference is that with dedicated teams, we’re better able to meet the other needs of Illinois drivers, allowing us to help even more people,” Derek adds.Driver Defense Team continues to offer its client satisfaction guarantee, where clients can get their money back if they’re not satisfied in 30 days. For personal injury, the firm works on contingency, meaning clients won’t pay fees until the team wins their case.Illinois drivers can read more about the changes and what it means for them on Driver Defense Team’s blog.About Driver Defense TeamDriver Defense Team is the complete legal solution for Illinois drivers, handling traffic defense, criminal charges, personal injury claims, and license reinstatement cases across Cook, Lake, DuPage, and Kane County. With thousands of 5-star reviews, a client satisfaction guarantee, and over 120 years of combined legal experience, the firm has established itself as the go-to legal resource for drivers throughout Chicagoland and beyond.

