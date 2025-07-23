Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market Report | Global Industry Growth & Innovations 2025 | DataM Intelligence

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032.

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market set to grow as industries boost demand for efficient, eco-friendly water treatment and pollution control solutions.”
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market was valued at US$ 14.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching at US$ 22.45 billion by 2032.

Market Overview:

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market is expanding steadily, supported by the increased industrial discharge and stricter compliance frameworks across developed and developing economies. These chemicals coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, pH adjusters, and corrosion inhibitors play a pivotal role in ensuring treated water meets environmental and reuse standards.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Key drivers shaping the market include:

Growing environmental awareness and stricter regulations mandating effective treatment of industrial effluents.

Expansion of manufacturing and processing industries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, spurring higher wastewater volumes.

Emergence of advanced, eco-friendly treatment chemicals, offering higher efficiency and reduced sludge production.

Opportunities also lie in integrating digital monitoring solutions and customized chemical blends tailored for specific industry needs.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:
Corrosion inhibitors
Scale inhibitors
Coagulants & flocculants
Biocides & disinfectants
Chelating agents
Anti-foaming agents
pH adjusters and stabilizers
Others.

By Application:
Cooling Water
Boiler Water
Membrane Water
Municipal Water
Others.

By End-User:
Oil & Gas
Power
Mining
Pulp & Paper
Chemical & Fertilizer
Pharmaceutical
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Market Geographical Share:

Asia-Pacific leads the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant investments in water infrastructure.

North America and Europe follow, supported by technological advancements and stringent environmental standards.

Emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are seeing increased demand as industrial activity increases.

Key Market Players:

Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Kemira Oyj
Suez SA
Veolia Group
Lonza Group Ltd
Kurita Water Industries Ltd
BASF SE
Dow Inc
Thermax Limited
Baker Hughes Inc
Akzo Nobel N.V.

These players continue to focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments:

United States
March 2025: A leading U.S. chemical manufacturer launched a bio-based flocculant aimed at reducing sludge generation and improving energy efficiency.

July 2024: An American wastewater treatment firm partnered with an AI solutions provider to deploy real-time monitoring and predictive dosing for treatment chemicals.

Japan
May 2025: A major Japanese chemical company introduced a next-generation disinfectant with reduced toxicity and higher biodegradability.

November 2024: A Japanese firm collaborated with local municipalities to develop advanced chemical blends tailored for small-scale industrial units.

Conclusion:

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a mix of regulatory pressure, industrial growth, and sustainability goals. Market players focusing on innovation and region-specific strategies are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in this evolving sector.

