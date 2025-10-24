MASH Drugs Market Set to Hit $929M by 2033 Amid New Approvals and Innovative Therapies

MASH Drugs Market 2025

Global MASH drugs market grows rapidly, fueled by new FDA approvals, innovative pipeline therapies, and rising obesity-driven demand.

The MASH market is entering a new era with FDA-approved therapies and promising pipeline drugs addressing liver fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.” — DataM Intelligence

The Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Market reached US$ 180.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 929.05 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033.Top Key Players – Akero, Boeringer Ingelhei, Novo Nordisk, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

United States – Industry News
✅ FDA Approves Wegovy for MASH
On August 18, 2025, the FDA approved Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for treating noncirrhotic MASH, marking it as the second FDA-approved drug for the condition.

✅ FDA Accepts Surrogate Endpoint Proposal for MASH
On August 27, 2025, the FDA accepted a proposal for a surrogate endpoint in MASH trials, potentially expediting future drug approvals.

Japan – Industry News
✅ Inventiva and Hepalys Initiate Phase 1 Trial
In February 2025, Inventiva and Hepalys Pharma began a Phase 1 clinical trial in Japan for lanifibranor, a pan-PPAR agonist targeting MASH.

South Korea – Industry News
✅ South Korean Biotech's GLP-1 Drug Shows MASH Efficacy
On June 16, 2025, a South Korean biotech's GLP-1 candidate demonstrated reduced liver fat in MASH patients, with added weight loss benefits.

✅ Dong-A ST and Hanmi Pharm Showcase MASH Drug
On June 23, 2025, Dong-A ST and Hanmi Pharmaceutical presented advancements in MASH treatments at a major event.

Europe – Industry News
✅ EMA Grants Conditional Authorisation to Rezdiffra
On June 20, 2025, the European Medicines Agency recommended conditional authorisation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra, the first MASH treatment in the EU.

✅ EMA Qualifies AIM-NASH AI Tool for Liver Biopsy Analysis
On March 20, 2025, the EMA qualified AIM-NASH, an AI tool to assist pathologists in diagnosing MASH from liver biopsy samples.

Key Drug Approvals
• Resmetirom (Rezdiffra): Approved in 2024, resmetirom is the first FDA-cleared treatment for MASH, targeting liver fat accumulation and inflammation.
• Wegovy (Semaglutide): In August 2025, Wegovy received accelerated FDA approval for MASH, becoming the first GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for this indication.
• Efruxifermin: Akero Therapeutics' efruxifermin has shown promising Phase 3 results, with significant improvements in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis symptoms.

Pipeline & Emerging Therapies
The MASH pipeline is robust, with several investigational therapies in various stages of development:
• Lanifibranor: An agonist of PPAR receptors, showing potential in reducing liver inflammation and fibrosis.
• Efruxifermin: A FGF21 analog demonstrating significant improvements in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis symptoms.
• GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: Drugs like Wegovy are being explored for their effects on liver fat reduction and metabolic improvements.

Growth Drivers:
• Rising Obesity Rates: Approximately 2.3 billion children and adults are living with overweight or obesity, creating a direct risk for MASH.
• Advancements in Drug Development: The approval of new therapies, such as resmetirom and Wegovy, is expanding treatment options.
• Increased Awareness: Growing recognition of MASH as a serious liver disease is driving demand for effective treatments.

Regional Insights:
• North America: Dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.5% in 2024.
• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing obesity rates and healthcare access

