Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Market Set to Hit $8.2B by 2032 Amid Specialized Nutrition Surge

Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Market 2025

Global hypoallergenic infant formula market grows rapidly, fueled by specialized formulas, amino-acid-based products, and rising allergy awareness.

Hypoallergenic infant formulas are transforming infant nutrition, offering safe, clinically backed options for children with allergies or sensitivities.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Market reached US$ 3.9 billion in 2023, grew to US$ 4.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 8.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2025–2032.Top Key Players: Nestlé, Abbott, Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Perrigo, HiPP, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, FrieslandCampina, Hero Baby.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hypoallergenic-infant-formula-market United States – Industry News✅ Product Launch: On April 20, 2025, Abbott launched EleCare Jr with DHA & Lutein, an amino acid-based medical food designed for children with serious food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders.✅ Regulatory Initiative: On May 13, 2025, the FDA issued a Request for Information to begin the nutrient review process for infant formula, aiming to ensure nutritional adequacy and safety.✅ Danone Acquires Kate Farms - In May 2025, Danone acquired a majority stake in Kate Farms, a U.S.-based producer of plant-based organic nutritional drinks. This acquisition aims to enhance Danone's specialized nutrition portfolio and expand its presence in the U.S. medical nutrition market.✅ Bobbie Acquires Nature’s One - In July 2023, Bobbie, a U.S.-based infant formula company, acquired Nature’s One for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its position in the organic infant formula market with the addition of manufacturing facilities.Japan – Industry News✅ Product Launch: In April 2025, Abbott launched EleCare Jr with DHA & Lutein in Japan, an amino acid-based medical food designed for children with serious food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=hypoallergenic-infant-formula-market Market Segments:• By Product Type - Extensively Hydrolyzed Formula (eHF), Amino Acid-Based Formula (AAF), Partially Hydrolyzed Formula (pHF)• By Form – Powder, Liquid (Ready-to-Feed)• By Distribution Channel - Online, OfflineKey Product Segments• Extensively Hydrolyzed Formulas (eHF): These formulas are designed for infants with moderate to severe CMPA. They dominate the market due to their clinical effectiveness and medical recommendations.• Amino Acid-Based Formulas (AAF): Suitable for infants with severe allergies or multiple food protein intolerances, AAFs provide complete nutrition through free amino acids, minimizing allergenic risks.• Other Specialized Formulas: Includes partially hydrolyzed formulas and soy-based formulas, catering to infants with milder allergies or sensitivities.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/hypoallergenic-infant-formula-market Regional Insights• North America: Led the global market with a share of 37.6% in 2024, driven by high awareness of infant nutrition and a preference for specialized formulas.• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness of infant nutritional requirements, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Countries like China and India are experiencing rising demand for hypoallergenic formulas.• Europe: Experiencing steady growth, supported by national screening programs and a shift towards personalized infant nutrition.Related Reports:Organic Infant Formula Market

