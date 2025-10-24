Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Set to Hit $6.46B by 2033 Amid AI & Liquid Biopsy Surge

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market 2025

Global oncology molecular diagnostics market grows rapidly, driven by AI, NGS, liquid biopsy, and expanding personalized oncology adoption.

Molecular diagnostics are revolutionizing cancer care, enabling early detection, precise monitoring, and personalized therapies.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market reached US$ 3.59 billion in 2023, grew to US$ 3.79 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 6.46 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2025–2033.Top Key Players: Abbott, QIAGEN, F. Top Key Players: Abbott, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, Cepheid, Hologic, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., and ASURAGEN, INC.

United States – Industry News
✅ OncoHost expands availability of PROphetNSCLCtestOn October 22, 2025, OncoHost received a New York State laboratory permit, enabling broader access to its PROphetNSCLCprecision oncology test.
✅ BillionToOne files for U.S. IPOOn October 7, 2025, molecular diagnostics firm BillionToOne filed for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq, aiming to capitalize on renewed investor interest.
✅ Hologic to go private in $18.3 billion dealOn October 21, 2025, Hologic announced plans to be acquired by Blackstone and TPG in a deal valued at up to $18.3 billion, focusing on women's health diagnostics.

Japan – Industry News
✅ Sysmex partners with QIAGEN for exclusive distributionOn October 1, 2025, Sysmex and QIAGEN concluded an exclusive agreement to distribute QIAGEN's clinical diagnostic instruments and reagents in Japan.
✅ A.D.A.M. Innovations and SOPHiA GENETICS partner for liquid biopsyOn October 16, 2025, A.D.A.M. Innovations and SOPHiA GENETICS announced a partnership to advance liquid biopsy testing and companion diagnostics inJapan.✅ Illumina's TruSight Oncology Comprehensive receives regulatory approvalOn May 26, 2025, Illumina's TruSight™ Oncology Comprehensive test for cancer genomic profiling received regulatory approval in Japan.South Korea – Industry News✅ Seegene launches STAgora platformIn July 2025, Seegene launched STAgora, a real-time infectious disease analytics platform integrating diagnostic data with AI and statistical modeling.Europe – Industry News✅ Roche acquires 89bio for metabolic disease treatmentOn October 23, 2025, Roche announced a merger agreement to acquire 89bio and its phase III FGF21 analogue for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.✅ AstraZeneca to acquire EsoBiotec for up to $1 billionOn March 17, 2025, AstraZeneca announced an agreement to acquire biotechnology company EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion, aiming to bolster its cell therapy capabilities.✅ Broad Institute and Illumina launch AI-integrated precision medicine research platformsIn April 2025, the Broad Institute and Illumina launched AI-integrated precision medicine research platforms combining genomics, transcriptomics, and biomarker analytics.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Market Segmentation
• By Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software)
• By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Others)
• By Application (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, and others)
• By End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Others)

Regional Insights
• North America: Dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 44.69%, attributed to strong healthcare infrastructure, high cancer incidence, and robust adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies.
• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing cancer awareness, improving healthcare access, and government initiatives in countries like China and India.
• Europe: Experiencing steady growth, supported by national screening programs and a shift towards personalized oncology care.

Key Market Segments
✅ By Cancer Type:
o Breast Cancer: Held the largest market share in 2024, driven by early detection programs and targeted therapies.
o Liver Cancer: Anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 13.9% between 2025 and 2034.
✅ By Technology:
o PCR: Led the market with over 32% share in 2024.
o NGS: Expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, offering comprehensive genomic profiling capabilities.
✅ By Sample Type:
o Tissue Biopsy: Retained a significant share in 2024.
o Liquid Biopsy: Advancing rapidly with a CAGR of 14.32%, enabling non-invasive cancer detection.
✅ By Product:
o Reagents: Dominated the market with over 59% share in 2024

Future Outlook
The oncology molecular diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, driven by:
• Technological Innovations: Advancements in AI-driven diagnostics and the development of more efficient molecular profiling tools.
• Integration into Clinical Practice: Increased incorporation of molecular diagnostics into routine clinical workflows for cancer detection and monitoring.
• Global Expansion: Efforts to improve healthcare access and infrastructure in emerging markets, facilitating broader adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies.

Related Reports:

