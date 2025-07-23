FASHION FACTOR The World’s Largest Private Fashion Runway

Fashion Factor 9 Dubai__ Fashion Factor 9 Dubai_ Fashion Factor 9 Dubai on the stage_ Fashion Factor 9 Dubai Fashion Factor 9 Dubai____

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Factor sets the global benchmark as the premier private fashion event, featuring the longest runway ever built for a standalone show. Hosted in Dubai, it delivers an exclusive, high-impact experience that rivals traditional fashion week productions.

Night Highlights

- Runway: Undisputedly the worlds longest private runway, with bespoke stage design and immersive lighting. - Audience: Thousands of regional and international guests, including celebrities and VIPs, with a finely curated guest list.

- Digital Reach: Syndicated live to global audience up to 250K verified streamers per show.

- Media Partner: In collaboration with Vogue, featuring red-carpet exclusives and post-show editorials with notable figures like Jamila Awad, Victoria Bonya, and Nicole Saba.

Why It Matters

- A launchpad for emerging designers, giving them a platform with global media attention. - Blends

luxury production value with cultural narrative, spotlighting talent across the Middle East and beyond. - Delivers high ROI for sponsors, with bespoke branding opportunities before, during, and after the show.

Mission & Vision

Fashion Factor is dedicated to elevating fashion storytelling empowering breakthrough talent and

creating unparalleled brand experiences through curated excellence and bold runway innovation.

Designer & Sponsor Opportunities

For Designers: - Standalone runway show with global media presence - Long-form creative storytelling (5+ min show) - Networking with Vogue and strategic media outreach

For Sponsors: -

Branding integrated into digital livestreams & backstage content

- Custom activations with celebrity and influencer integration

- Access to GCC and international audiences through exclusive digital distribution

Social & SEO Bio

The worlds largest private fashion show. Vogue-approved. Middle East powered. A vault of talent &

exclusivity. #FashionFactor

Signature Quote

"Fashion Factor is redefining the private fashion event space globally with the largest independent

runway, high-impact media presence, and collaborations with Vogue and regional icons. It's not just

a show, it's a statement." Sherif Thomas, Co-Founder & Creative Director

Legal Disclaimer:

