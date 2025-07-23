Karnataka Tourism to Showcase State's Unexplored Wonders at IITM Bengaluru 2025

Yana Caves in the Heart of Karnataka Badami Caves, A masterpiece of ancient Indian craftsmanship. Hoysaleshvara Temple: A Magnificent Testament to Hoysala Architecture Aihole is a historic site of ancient and medieval era Buddhist, Hindu and Jain monuments. Elephant family in the Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Karnataka Tourism Department is set to showcase the state’s magnificent tourism potential at the upcoming India International Travel Mart (IITM), scheduled to be held from July 24 to 26, 2025, at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The three-day travel exhibition will see Karnataka unveiling its diverse tourism offerings to trade visitors and travel enthusiasts from across the country.The Karnataka Pavilion promises an immersive journey through the state's rich heritage and natural bounty. Attendees will experience the architectural splendor of the UNESCO-listed ruins of Hampi, the sculptural marvels of Pattadakal, and the ancient cave temples of Badami. The exhibit will also spotlight the lush hills of Coorg and Chikmagalur, the majestic Jog Falls, and the serene beaches of Gokarna and Karwar, reinforcing Karnataka’s status as a year-round destination.Wildlife tourism will take center stage with captivating displays of Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, known for their thriving tiger populations. The pavilion will further highlight Karnataka’s emerging tourism segments, including wellness retreats, adventure tourism in Dandeli, and the iconic coffee plantation trails. The stall design will reflect the vibrant cultural traditions of Karnataka throughout the event.IITM Bengaluru provides an ideal platform to present Karnataka's tourism diversity to domestic travelers. Visitors can look forward to curated itineraries and exclusive travel offers that make exploring the state more accessible than ever.Officials from the Department of Tourism, along with key stakeholders and representatives, will be present to offer expert travel consultations and interactive experiences aimed at inspiring visitors to discover Karnataka’s hidden gems. Special emphasis will be placed on off-season travel and the promotion of lesser-known destinations across the state’s 31 districts.

