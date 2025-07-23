BAIA BIANCA SUITES TAKES CENTER STAGE THIS SUMMER ON ELBA ISLAND

Baia Bianca Suites

The property reaffirms itself as a memorable destination for those seeking an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle experience

MILAN, ITALY, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baia Bianca Suites, the elegant luxury resort located in the exclusive setting of the Gulf of Biodola, is the backdrop to summer on the Island of Elba. Overlooking an enchanting bay where the shades of the sea meet the Mediterranean vegetation, the hotel is a memorable destination that is also appreciated for its family- and pet-friendly approach.

Season after season, the resort is renewed to offer tailor-made experiences and a service that anticipates the desires of its guests. For 2025, the resort offers exclusive 3-, 5-, or 7-day wellness programs: a refined concept that combines holistic treatments, tailor-made massages, and detox rituals for a truly regenerating stay.

Rooms and Suites

The property, a complex of four elegant villas, features innovative, modern design and light colors that blend perfectly with the natural surroundings. The four rooms and 12 suites, elegant and functional, are located a few steps from the sea and equipped with every comfort and an outdoor space, garden, or terrace, equipped for exclusive use with a spectacular view of the bay. All the furnishings have been custom designed and built with particular attention to raw materials and high quality. For those who want a stay with extra luxury, the Deluxe Suites (60 square meters) and Exclusive Suites (90 square meters) offer a spacious and comfortable experience. The Prestige Suites (90 square meters), in addition to the large living room with kitchenette and comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms, are enhanced by a 12-square-meter outdoor pool with whirlpool, while the Presidential Suite (90 square meters) also features an outdoor Turkish bath for a truly relaxing stay.

B.Bistrot

The gourmet restaurant B.Bistrot is a culinary oasis characterized by refined interiors in white larch wood, white slats, and a portico enclosed by curtains that reveal lush gardens and a splendid view of the sea and sunset. Open every day, it offers an all-day dining menu with the best of local and national food and wine traditions using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The chef creates sophisticated dishes by reworking the characteristic expressions of the Elba region, accompanied by an excellent selection of local wines. Guests can enjoy innovative and authentic flavors in line with the restaurant's philosophy, which focuses on enhancing the product and rediscovering taste as an experience. A special menu for children is also available, with fun and colorful dishes. Surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, the Beach Bar, with its modern and minimalist design, offers sandwiches, ice cream, and sophisticated drinks for a pleasant break in the shade. The Lounge Bar at the B.Bistrot restaurant offers guests the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a break after returning from the beach or an aperitif at sunset, followed by live music or DJ sets after dinner.

Wellness resort

Baia Bianca Suites is the ideal place to regenerate body and mind, lulled by the sound of the waves and enveloped by the salty smell of the sea. The wellness resort offers a wide range of relaxing massages and wellness treatments performed by professionals for a personalized sensory experience. For those who wish, it is possible to practice yoga and Pilates, upon request, in an exclusive setting. There is a fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment for guests who want to keep up with their daily workouts. The hotel offers access to a private beach equipped with comfortable luxury sun loungers located halfway between the vegetation of holm oaks, junipers, arbutus trees, broom, and rosemary and the Caribbean colors of the sea. It also has a large swimming pool surrounded by a wooden walkway where you can enjoy the evocative sunset lights and a smaller one with a whirlpool, waterfall, and heated in low season. And for those who want to continue their workouts, the Baia Bianca gym is the perfect place to stay in shape and continue your fitness routine. The gym is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.

Experiences

The resort offers extraordinary, tailor-made experiences for families and children. Rent a 10-meter, state-of-the-art luxury yacht for excursions on the open sea and discover the island's most hidden beaches and coves for snorkeling and diving. Diving experiences are perfectly coordinated near Baia Bianca Suites, with a seabed rich in fish and very varied. It is possible to organize daily visits to the Tuscan Archipelago and Pianosa, as well as nighttime sport fishing experiences. The yacht with captain has two comfortable cabins with bathroom and kitchen that can accommodate four to nine people. Baia Bianca Suites offers exciting excursions on Mount Capanne, which dominates the island, an adventure to discover extraordinary and unforgettable views of the sea, shades of Mediterranean scrub, and walks among goat pens, ancient Etruscan villages, and lush vegetation. The trekking routes are suitable for everyone and divided into different levels of difficulty, with stops at Elba's wineries to taste wines and gastronomic products.

Other activities include kayaking, kite surfing, windsurfing, mountain biking, horse riding, and golf, thanks to an agreement with the Elba Golf Club Acquabona, one of the best golf courses in Tuscany. Furthermore, for those who wish to explore the inland areas of Elba, the island offers fascinating itineraries combining history, industrial archaeology, and nature. Enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the Napoleonic period among evocative landscapes and underground tunnels with unique geological routes. An experience that combines adventure and culture, perfect for those who want to get to know Elba beyond its beaches.

