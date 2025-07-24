Business Reporter: Custom research, consumer polling and insight communities

Methodologies that The Harris Poll UK leverages to reinforce CX research as a strategic asset

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sarah Beams, Managing Director of The Harris Poll UK, a Stagwell Company, talks about how the smartest organisations are turning CX research into a strategic asset, transforming it into a tool that fuels agility and loyalty. In a marketplace defined by rapid change and rising expectations, exceptional customer experience does not occur by chance. It is built on a foundation of continuous customer understanding. Brands that thrive are the ones that remain genuinely close to their audiences through dynamic, two way dialogue conducted through custom research, consumer polling and insight communities, not merely through dashboards and KPIs.When, for example, custom research studies are integrated alongside ongoing tracking, a closed loop system emerges – performance signals spark deeper exploration and contextual findings enrich future monitoring. This built in agility enables timely responses to reputational shifts, regulatory changes or customer trends without losing sight of the broader narrative. Meanwhile, adding consumer polling alongside CX scorecards brings societal context into every boardroom discussion. When digital insight communities also operate alongside CX programmes, always on platforms foster co creation and ongoing dialogue. These living communities supplement tracking with rich, evolving engagement.To learn more about methodologies that can provide broader context to customer experience trackers, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About The Harris Poll UK, A Stagwell CompanyThe Harris Poll UK, A Stagwell Company, is a leading market research company with over 25 years’ experience providing some of the UK’s best-loved brands with game-changing insights. Our consultancy services utilise a combination of proprietary software and research expertise to deliver data insights via custom programmes. We help our clients make informed decisions based on our in-depth industry knowledge and our continual exploration of evolving consumer needs and priorities. We know that when a company’s Business Strategy and Customer Strategy are one and the same, their brand and their employees are better placed to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.