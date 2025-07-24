Pentaleap and Teads Partner to Break New Ground in Programmatic Retail Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, and Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced a new-to-market partnership delivering a real-time bidding (RTB) integration for retailers' onsite Sponsored Product Ads (SPAs). This industry-first innovation enables advertisers to activate Sponsored Product Ads across multiple retail networks through a single platform, Teads Ad Manager, while giving retailers access to their fair share of the sector’s growth in the coming years.As retail media is projected to capture 20% of the $100.7B total US digital ad spending by 2029 (eMarketer), forward-thinking retailers are shifting to open up their inventory to brands in unified media management platforms and away from fragmented, specialized retail media platforms to capture a greater share of this growing market.𝗥𝗧𝗕 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 & 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀This partnership solves a key industry challenge by enabling brands to access onsite SPA inventory from retail media networks through their preferred programmatic buying platforms, with RTB providing standardized access and controls. By combining Teads’ deep relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands with Pentaleap’s ultra-responsive ad serving technology, marketers will now have access to high-quality advertising at scale.“We’re witnessing a shift in how retailers sell ad inventory,” said Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-Founder of Pentaleap. “What was once impossible is now a reality: thanks to Pentaleap’s industry-leading, lightning-fast ad serving technology, retailers can now run SPAs via RTB for the first time ever—turning onsite retail media into something truly programmatic.”“Historically, slow load times blocked programmatic solutions like RTB from working for onsite Sponsored Products. With Pentaleap’s speed, we’ve solved that. This technology gives retailers access to demand from platforms where brands already spend—allowing brands to engage customers faster and more effectively than ever before.”Teads brings unique advantages to retail media: over $1.7B in ad spend from global premium brands and outcome-driven performance across 50+ markets. This partnership opens the door for high-value advertisers across multiple categories to directly access Sponsored Product Ads inventory programmatically."For the first time, advertisers can activate retail media alongside their broader omnichannel campaigns in Teads Ad Manager," said Craig Hughes , EVP Corporate & Business Development at Teads. "We’re reducing complexity for advertisers, enabling activation across multiple retail environments alongside their existing upper-funnel campaigns. This is a major step in delivering full-funnel activation for brands.”𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲The integration empowers retailers with:• 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆-𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: Access to Teads' global advertiser ecosystem while maintaining full inventory control.• 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Seamless integration with significant existing advertiser demand through single-platform management.• 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: Advanced RTB capabilities that attract brands seeking streamlined retail media activation and improved standardization through existing buying platforms used for media buys outside of retail media.𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀Advertisers gain:• 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Manage retail media within existing Teads workflows as part of an omnichannel strategy alongside display, video, and CTV campaigns in a single line item.• 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Access high-intent shoppers near the point of purchase across retailer e-commerce experiences.• 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱-𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀: Full-funnel optimization with Teads' predictive technology and closed-loop sales reporting.This partnership is a significant milestone in Pentaleap’s ongoing mission to democratize retail media and solve the fragmentation problem that has hindered the industry’s growth. By connecting demand from leading programmatic ad buyers, Pentaleap is solidifying its position as the central engine of modern retail media.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and Pague Menos. For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

