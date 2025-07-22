Senate Bill 936 Printer's Number 1060
PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - (i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.
(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,
No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization
Act.
(iii) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54),
known as the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance
Minimum Standards Act.
(iv) A nonprofit corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S.
Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63
(relating to professional health services plan
corporations).
(2) The term does not include accident only, fixed
indemnity, limited benefit, credit, dental, vision, specified
disease, Medicare supplement, Civilian Health and Medical
Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS) supplement, long-
term care or disability income, workers' compensation or
automobile medical payment insurance.
"Postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication." A medication that
is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration
that can be taken as a prophylaxis to prevent the transmission
of the human immunodeficiency virus.
Section 3. Mandated coverage.
(a) Coverage.--A health insurance policy that is delivered,
issued for delivery, renewed, extended or modified in this
Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this subsection
shall provide coverage for the expenses of any postexposure
prophylaxis HIV medication.
(b) Specialty tier.--Insurance providers may not move any
postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication into a specialty tier
20250SB0936PN1060 - 2 -
