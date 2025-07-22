Senate Bill 935 Printer's Number 1059
PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - (1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as
The Insurance Company Law of 1921.
(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),
known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.
(3) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54), known as
the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance Minimum
Standards Act.
(4) A nonprofit corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61
(relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63 (relating to
professional health services plan corporations).
The term does not include accident only, fixed indemnity,
limited benefit, credit, dental, vision, specified disease,
Medicare supplement, Civilian Health and Medical Program of the
Uniformed Services supplement, long-term care or disability
income, workers' compensation or automobile medical payment
insurance.
"Insurance provider." An entity that issues a health
insurance policy.
"Preexposure prophylaxis HIV medication." A medication that
is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration
that can be taken as a prophylaxis to prevent the transmission
of the human immunodeficiency virus.
Section 3. Mandated coverage.
(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy that is
delivered, issued for delivery, renewed, extended or modified in
this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section
shall provide coverage for the expenses of a preexposure
prophylaxis HIV medication.
(b) Specialty tier.--An insurance provider may not move a
preexposure prophylaxis HIV medication into a specialty tier
