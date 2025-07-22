Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,363 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1062

PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

943

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JULY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 22, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for will of the people.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 30. Will of the people.

To ensure that the sovereign will of the people is always the

highest law of the Commonwealth, the legislative, executive and

judicial branches must execute their responsibilities within the

clear meanings of the words and phrases in this Constitution and

the Constitution of the United States and any amendments thereto

at the time of their writing.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1062

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more