Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1062
PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
943
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JULY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 22, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for will of the people.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 30. Will of the people.
To ensure that the sovereign will of the people is always the
highest law of the Commonwealth, the legislative, executive and
judicial branches must execute their responsibilities within the
clear meanings of the words and phrases in this Constitution and
the Constitution of the United States and any amendments thereto
at the time of their writing.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
