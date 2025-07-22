Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1062

PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1062

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

943

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JULY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 22, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for will of the people.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article I be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 30. Will of the people.

To ensure that the sovereign will of the people is always the

highest law of the Commonwealth, the legislative, executive and

judicial branches must execute their responsibilities within the

clear meanings of the words and phrases in this Constitution and

the Constitution of the United States and any amendments thereto

at the time of their writing.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

