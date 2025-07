EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, July 24, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 22, 2025 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The EMS for Children Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Public Health, Conference Room B214, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page ###

