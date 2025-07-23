'COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN' ANNOUNCES STAFF AND COMMENCES PRODUCTION ON 20th SEASON PREMIERING SEPT 22 ON CBS

Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen created and hosts "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen"

Byron Allen-Hosted Comedy Talk Show Begins Taping Brand New Episodes in August for CBS Network Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is proud to announce it has commenced production of 132 half-hour episodes for the upcoming 2025-26 season of the comedy talk show COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN. The twentieth season of the comedy talk show series will be added to the CBS Television Network late night lineup, with Monday through Friday evening airings (2 back-to-back half-hour episodes per night) on the CBS Television Network nationwide, immediately following America’s number-one rated late night talk show, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, starting Monday, Sept. 22nd (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), and will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.*

Entering its twentieth television season, COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN premiered in fall 2006 in broadcast syndication nationwide, and can now also be seen on the Allen Media Group cable television networks theGrio and Comedy.TV, plus the digital free-streaming platform Local Now.

The comedy talk show hosted by Allen has a rotating panel of 4 comics, and has featured over 550 comedians including: Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Nate Bargatze, Gabriel Iglesias, Theo Von, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Leslie Jones, Wayne Brady, Roy Wood, Jr., Whitney Cummings, JB Smoove, Billy Gardell, Margaret Cho, Brad Garrett, Sheryl Underwood, Adam Carolla, Gina Yashere, Dane Cook, Sinbad, George Wallace, Caroline Rhea, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Katt Williams, Dennis Miller, Loni Love, Jamie Kennedy, Iliza Shlesinger, Jon Lovitz, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Monique, Tom Papa, Gary Owen, Natasha Leggero, Deon Cole, Lisa Ann Walter, Marc Maron, Anthony Anderson, Russell Peters, and many more of today’s top comedians.

Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, and Jodi Miller are Executive Producers. Dylan King and Peter Steen are Co-Executive Producers, with Eric Peterkofsky as Executive Vice President of Talent and Barry Ilovitch as President of Production.

“COMICS UNLEASHED is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I created this show more than 20 years ago so that the best comedians can always have a home and do what they live to do – come together and make everyone laugh.”

COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN is produced and distributed worldwide by Allen Media Group.

*Paramount+ subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Allen Media Group owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations.

