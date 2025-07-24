Jintairu Automation and Hypertherm Unveil Breakthrough Plasma Robotic Workstation at Shanghai Die-Casting Expo

Plasma Robotic Solutions at Shanghai Die-Casting Expo Next-generation plasma robotic workstation 扫码进入海宝微信公众号

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 China International Die-casting Exhibition (CHINA DIECASTING), Suzhou JINTAIRU Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. unveiled its next-generation plasma robotic workstation, spotlighting a groundbreaking gate and riser cutting solution for aluminum castings. Developed in collaboration with Hypertherm, a global leader in plasma technology, this innovation emerged as the exhibition’s premier "efficiency game-changer." The solution targets a critical challenge in mass production of High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) integrated parts: high-precision, efficient removal of complex gating systems, offering a transformative tool for post-processing of battery housings, mega-sized automotive body components, and more.As integrated castings evolve toward larger sizes and more complex structures, gating designs grow increasingly intricate. Traditional methods like die-cutting or laser face limitations including high mold costs, substantial equipment investments, and inflexibility. JINTAIRU’s plasma robotic workstation showcased three core advantages:1. Mold-Free Operation: Eliminates million-dollar mold investments in multi-product casting scenarios.2. Adaptive Cutting: Removes a floor pan casting’s biscuit in ~25 seconds with industrial-grade precision.3. Zero-Failure Reliability: Powered by Hypertherm’s plasma systems, backed by 50 years of expertise and 750 global patents.Industry Impact: Efficiency Ignites CollaborationThe workstation drew strong interest from over 30 die-casting companies during the expo. A leading NEV component manufacturer noted:“This solution resolves the conflict between precision and cycle time in large casting gate cutting. Its mold-free feature is ideal for flexible, multi-variant production lines.”JINTAIRU’s CTO concluded the event by highlighting the broader vision: “Plasma cutting is redefining die-casting post-processing. We will deepen collaboration with Hypertherm to expand plasma robotic workstations across foundry applications, driving cost efficiency for Smart Manufacturing in China.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.