BEST Expands UK Operations to Support Growing Demand for SAP Finance Automation

BEST establishes an official UK office and local team to better serve clients. Backing from new parent Abingdon Software Group fuels investment and growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST, a global provider of SAP-certified financial automation modules, today announced the expansion of its operations in the United Kingdom with the creation of BEST UK. This move includes new UK-based staff and an official local office, marking a formal strengthening of BEST’s presence in the region.While BEST has long served global enterprises, including companies like Vodafone and Bacardi, this expansion enables more direct support for UK clients and demonstrates BEST’s commitment to the UK market.“The UK has always been an important market for us, with some of our largest customers based here,” said Henry Curtis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of BEST. “By establishing a dedicated UK team, we can work even closer with our clients and partners. This expansion underscores our long-term commitment to helping UK finance teams automate their SAP processes, accelerate financial close cycles, and strengthen compliance within their SAP environments.”BEST’s expansion comes on the heels of its recent acquisition by Abingdon Software Group, a London-based enterprise software group. This strategic backing has provided BEST with additional resources to accelerate growth and invest in the UK region.“We are excited to support BEST’s growth in the UK,” said Asheque Shams, Founder and Group CEO of Abingdon Software Group. “BEST’s SAP-native solutions fill a critical gap for enterprises looking to automate financial controls and reconciliations. With Abingdon’s backing, BEST gains not just growth capital, but a long-term partner committed to building enduring, audit-ready finance solutions within the SAP ecosystem. We see tremendous demand in the UK for solutions that improve efficiency and auditability in finance operations, and BEST’s expansion will deliver exactly that value to more organisations.”SAP-Native Reconciliation Solutions for Finance TeamsBEST’s core offerings are SAP-certified add-on modules that automate key financial reconciliations directly inside SAP. These solutions integrate seamlessly with SAP ERP and eliminate the need for external spreadsheets or manual processes. BEST’s product suite addresses several critical finance functions:- Vendor Statement Reconciliation: Automates the matching of supplier statements to accounts payable balances within SAP, providing real-time visibility into outstanding payables. This replaces the labor-intensive manual reconciliation of vendor statements, a task that standard SAP software does not natively support.- Customer (Debtors) Reconciliation: Matches incoming customer payments and remittance advices to open receivables, automatically clearing customer accounts and corresponding bank entries in SAP. This streamlines the order-to-cash cycle by speeding up cash application and reducing unapplied payments.- Balance Sheet Reconciliation: Automates month-end reconciliation of general ledger accounts (balance sheet accounts) inside SAP. The module identifies high-risk or unreconciled items and channels them through approval workflows, ensuring that balance sheet integrity is maintained with full audit trails.Delivering Speed, Compliance and Audit-Ready Financial ProcessesFor UK finance teams, the benefits of BEST’s in-SAP automation are significant. By replacing manual reconciliation work with intelligent automation, companies have achieved considerable time savings and faster period-end closings. Routine tasks that once took days or weeks can now be completed in minutes or hours, freeing finance staff to focus on higher-value activities. Customers report substantially reduced error rates and manual effort, with Bacardi explaining that “BEST has dramatically transformed the way Bacardi performs Month End Reconciliations” by providing a “Higher quality of reconciliations produced through increased controls and standardisation throughout the organisation”Equally important are the qualitative gains in control and compliance. Because BEST operates within SAP’s controlled environment, every reconciliation has a clear audit trail and is governed by SAP’s security and approval workflows. This strengthens internal controls and audit readiness, helping finance departments satisfy compliance requirements with ease. A financial manager from a global user of BEST observed that using the GL Recon module “reduced manual errors... and better internal controls” were achieved as a result. By automating previously manual processes, BEST ensures reconciliations are not only faster, but also more consistent, transparent, and compliant with corporate and regulatory standards.The decision to expand formally in the UK comes in response to increasing demand from UK SAP users for automation in finance. British companies are accelerating digital transformation in their finance departments, seeking tools to improve efficiency and ensure robust compliance. By expanding its on-the-ground presence now, BEST can provide local consulting, training, and support services tailored to UK clients, in addition to its global support network. The new UK team will engage closely with SAP finance teams to implement BEST’s modules and share industry best practices in financial process automation.“Our mission is to help finance teams maximise their investment in SAP,” added Henry Curtis of BEST. “Our growing UK footprint forms the foundation of a wider European roll‑out, enabling us to deepen partnerships with British businesses while accelerating entry into key continental markets. By using BEST’s modules, organisations can unlock more value from SAP, they gain speed, accuracy, and confidence in their financial data. Our mission is to eliminate tedious reconciliation work and make audit-ready financial processes the norm.”To learn more or to schedule a demo of BEST’s SAP-integrated reconciliation solutions, visit www.bestsapcbi.com.

