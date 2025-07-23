Maryland Cycling Classic Debuts Historic Course for Men's & Women's Races

Maryland Cycling Classic Logo

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic will make history on Saturday, Sept. 6, as America's premier professional cycling race debuts both men's and women's competitions together for the first time on an exciting new 17.9-mile (28.8km) circuit course entirely in the City of Baltimore.“We’re excited to welcome the Maryland Cycling Classic back to our city this September. This year’s event is going to be better than ever, not only because it features a new women’s race, but because the entire course is officially within Baltimore City limits,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott stated. He plans to attend a press conference on Wednesday to officially announce the course, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Hana Scott. “It’s a special opportunity for folks here in Charm City to see free, world class racing—and folks all around the world to see our beautiful city. I hope to see everybody out there cheering this fall!”The technical circuit course will test every aspect of the world class field from bike-handling skills with 28 turns to 550 yards of centuries-old cobblestones to two explosive climbs to a flat, fast final 1000 yards.“The old course was great, but we decided to move it into the city for a variety of reasons,” said Jim Birrell, the event’s race director, who manages the technical aspects of the race. “Baltimore is a city of great neighborhoods. We wanted to highlight Baltimore’s famous and beautiful waterfront while telling the story of the city’s rich history. It’s blending the old and new of one of America’s most diverse cities.”The women’s race, which starts at 8:30 am (EDT), will be comprised of four laps, covering 71.6 miles (115.2 kilometers). The men’s race, comprising of six laps and covering 107.4 miles (172.8 kilometers), will begin at 12:30 p.m. (EDT). Both races will start at the Harbor Point District’s Central Plaza and finish on East Pratt along Baltimore’s famous Inner Harbor.“It’s been a team effort working back with the mayor’s office, Baltimore Police Department, Department of Transportation and Public Works to get to this level,” said Terry Hasseltine, the president of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, the event’s owners. “We couldn’t be happier with the course and believe it will open up a unique level of engagement for new and existing fans while providing new hosting opportunities for our key supporters.”The men’s race will feature 5,682 feet (1,732 meters) of total climbing and 3,868 feet (1,179 meters) for the women. Points will be awarded for intermediate sprints after the first lap of each race as well as at the finish line. King/Queen of the Mountain points will be awarded up to the top of Northern Parkway on each lap.The race course will feature various Fan Zones along the course (e.g., best places to watch) where some will include free cowbells, and thunder sticks to cheer athletes on and live race coverage on Big Screen TVs. Fan Zones will be located at Harbor Point (at the start), Thames Street cobblestones, Patterson Park, Mt. Vernon, and the finish line stretch on East Pratt Street.For complete media kit, including, map, course profile, logos and graphics, and complete race week schedule, click here . More Info: MarylandCyclingClassic.us.Sport & Entertainment Corporation of MarylandThe Maryland Cycling Classic is owned by the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, a 501(c)3 tax exempt corporation and affiliated foundation of the Maryland Sports Commission, which is a division of the Maryland Stadium Authority, and was established in 2019 to further, promote, and move the State of Maryland forward through sports.

