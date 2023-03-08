MARC Global Communications Named Agency of Record for HBCU New York Classic
Minority-Owned and Operated Agency to Lead Public Relations, Media Planning and Buying, Digital Strategy and Content Development for Second Annual EventUSA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARC Global Communications (MARC), a leading multicultural PR and marketing agency, has been named Agency of Record for the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart. Known as the world’s biggest HBCU Homecoming, the HBCU New York Classic is set to host its second annual event later this year, featuring a five-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating with two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams facing off at MetLife stadium.
As part of the partnership, MARC will create and executive a comprehensive, multi-faceted marketing and public relations campaign for the Classic, including media relations, social media strategy, community management, influencer marketing and targeted media partnerships. The agency will also lead creative development of social content as well as media planning and buying.
“As the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart enters its second year, our goal is to encourage fans, students and alumni from all over the country to join us to experience this one-of-a-kind event,” said Albert Williams, CEO of Sports Eleven05, the event organizer. “MARC Global has the unique expertise and experience to help us bring our vision to life and take the HBCU New York Classic to new heights. We look forward to a successful community-building event and an exciting football game.”
MARC Global Communications is a boutique firm that partners with businesses and organizations spanning sports, entertainment, social justice, and non-profit, to develop innovative strategic communications solutions that grow, define, and promote their brands. The firm’s mission is to create masterful storytelling and experiences that connect brands to their ideal audiences for positive impact. The agency successfully connects brands to key stakeholders by building transparency, developing trust, and brand loyalty. MARC Global Communications’ services include public relations, cultural engagement, marketing and crisis management, media training, and campaign strategies that build authentic brand engagement.
"The team at MARC Global Communications is thrilled to partner with the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart and to support the event as it evolves,” said Martine Charles, President and CEO of MARC Global Communications. "We are fans of college football, and we can’t wait to get to work showcasing not only a historic match-up, but also the incredible HBCU culture.”
Celebrating all the tradition and pageantry of the HBCU gameday experience, the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Participating schools, ticket information and a full schedule of events will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest information about the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart, go to hbcunyclassic.com.
About MARC Global Communications
Established in 2013, MARC Global is a corporate communications and marketing firm that works with brands to create relevant, consistent messaging and identity. We strive to build and facilitate long-term relationships by connecting corporate and non-profit clients with their audiences. From major brands in sports and entertainment to lifestyle/wellness, education and civil rights, MARC Global Communications uses innovative strategies, research, and a collaborative work ethic to get measurable results that last. We love putting good brands and good people together to do great things. Our understanding and experience in working with media, celebrities, corporate partners and non-profits, plus our ability to use cause-driven promotions, events, strategic partnerships and public relations helps enhance brands and changes lives. For more information, visit marcglobalcommunications.com.
Janae McGee
MARC Global
janae@marcgloablcommunications.com