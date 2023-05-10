New York Giants President and CEO John Mara Accepts 2022 HBCU Impact Award from HBCU New York Classic
I am humbled to be a recipient of the HBCU Impact Award. The Giants are committed to continuing our involvement in initiatives that help promote diversity and inclusion in our community and beyond.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK (May 10, 2023) - As part of the inaugural HBCU NY Classic, six individuals were honored with the first-ever HBCU Impact Awards in 2022 for their positive impact on HBCUs, diversity, inclusion, and justice. Unable to attend the game last year, New York Giants President and CEO John Mara recently met with event President & CEO Albert Williams to accept his 2022 HBCU Impact Award in person. Mr. Mara was recognized for his trailblazing legacy and extraordinary contributions to the African American community, urban culture, and the world.
"I am humbled to be a recipient of the HBCU Impact Award," said Mara. "The Giants are committed to continuing our involvement in initiatives that help promote diversity and inclusion in our community and beyond."
Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities that culminates with two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) football teams facing off at MetLife stadium. Each year, the parent company of the Classic, Sports Eleven 05, LLC, and its Board of Directors, select a group of distinguished individuals and corporations to receive the HBCU Impact Award for the work they have accomplished in support of HBCUs and their historic mission. The full roster of recipients in 2022 included Kamala Harris, Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, John Mara, Spike Lee, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.
Five of the six 2023 HBCU Impact Award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks. The sixth and final “People’s Choice” recipient will be chosen by fans this summer from ten nominees who will be revealed next month.
Following an incredible first year with over 35,000 fans in attendance, the HBCU New York Classic returns to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Celebrating all the tradition and pageantry of the HBCU game day experience, this year’s match-up features Morehouse College vs. Albany State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The HBCU NY Classic game will be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information, or to purchase tickets go to www.hbcunyclassic.com.
