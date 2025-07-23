Submit Release
Road Closure US Route 5 St Johnsbury.

US Rt 5 in St Johnsbury between Breezy Acres and the Irving Gas Station is closed in both directions due to a Tractor Trailer taking down a power pole and wires.  This event is expected to last until further notice and updates will be provided as they become available. 

 

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should seek alternative routes. 

 

Drive safely.

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

