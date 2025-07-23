Road Closure US Route 5 St Johnsbury.
US Rt 5 in St Johnsbury between Breezy Acres and the Irving Gas Station is closed in both directions due to a Tractor Trailer taking down a power pole and wires. This event is expected to last until further notice and updates will be provided as they become available.
Drivers can expect delays in the area and should seek alternative routes.
Drive safely.
Sam Trombino ECDII
3294 Saint George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.