Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 24, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Village of Perrysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Shadyside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Conotton Valley Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Genoa Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Genoa Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Franklin
|Horizon Science Academy Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Horizon Science Academy of Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Delta Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Village of Byesville
Special Audit
11/17/2014 TO 8/2/2021
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Guernsey County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Old Washington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Hartland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Village of Hanover
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Logan
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lucas
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Mt. Sterling Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brush Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Townsend Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Shelby
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Community Authority of Union Village
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Salem Township Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Baughman Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Crawford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
