Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,348 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashland Village of Perrysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Village of Shadyside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Milford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Conotton Valley Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Champaign Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Genoa Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Genoa Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Franklin Horizon Science Academy Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Horizon Science Academy of Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Delta Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Guernsey Village of Byesville
Special Audit
11/17/2014 TO 8/2/2021		 Special Audit FFR
Guernsey County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Old Washington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Hartland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Village of Hanover
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Logan Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Mt. Sterling Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Salt Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brush Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Townsend Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Shelby Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Canton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Warren Community Authority of Union Village
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Salem Township Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Washington Fort Frye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Baughman Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Crawford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more