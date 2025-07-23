Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ashland Village of Perrysville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Village of Shadyside

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Milford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Conotton Valley Union Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Champaign Goshen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Genoa Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Genoa Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Franklin Horizon Science Academy Elementary School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy of Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Delta Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Guernsey Village of Byesville

Special Audit

11/17/2014 TO 8/2/2021 Special Audit FFR

Guernsey County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Old Washington

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Huron Hartland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Licking Village of Hanover

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Logan Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Mt. Sterling Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Salt Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brush Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Townsend Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Seneca Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Shelby Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Canton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren Community Authority of Union Village

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Salem Township Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Washington Fort Frye Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Baughman Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Crawford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

