Liberals label SA’s health system a ‘distraction’

Release date: 21/07/25

The SA Liberals have today labelled South Australia’s health system a ‘distraction’ – in a gobsmacking display of just how little they care about it.

The Opposition took a swipe at the Premier for holding a press conference to announce the opening of 26 new beds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, accusing him of trying to ‘distract the media’ from algae.

That’s despite the Premier beginning the press conference by giving an update on the algae situation and holding a separate press conference later in the day with the Commonwealth as they announced $14 million in funding in response to the algal bloom.

In a press release issued by the SA Liberals, Deputy Opposition Leader Josh Teague said: ‘The Premier even tried to distract the media with a press conference on an entirely different topic today…’

Does Liberal Leader Vincent Tarzia agree with his deputy that South Australia’s health system is a ‘distraction’?

The Malinauskas Labor Government completely disagrees with the Liberals that the health system is merely a ‘distraction’.

We know how important South Australia’s health system is which is why we are building and opening 600 extra hospital beds.

Across the system, the Malinauskas Labor Government’s beds boost is picking up speed, with 180 extra beds to open over the next six months – fully staffed with doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has recruited nearly 2,800 additional full-time clinicians above attrition since the election, including doctors, nurses, allied health workers and ambos.

The SA Liberals continue to talk down health, while Labor builds it up.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

