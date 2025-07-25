Special No-Cost Package for the 2025 Malaysia Ultra Trail by UTMB - Rechallenge Support Tour

Finisher Medal 2024 Tour guests Race start Finisher

For supporting the challenges of DNF runners in Kaga Spa Trail 2025

KASHIWA-CITY, CHIBA, JAPAN, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucent Corporation ( LUC+ Adventures / HQ: Kashiwa-city, Chiba, CEO: Yoshihiro Nakano) is excited to announce a special no-cost package for overseas runners as part of the “ Malaysia Ultra Trail by UTMB Rechallenge Support Tour.” This initiative is designed specifically for runners who Did Not Finish (DNF) the 100km course at the 2025 Kaga Spa Trail by UTMB, offering them a chance to participate in the Malaysia Ultra Trail by UTMB at no cost, while also providing support and a welcoming environment.LUC+Adventures is the only official UTMB tour operator in Japan, supporting many Japanese runners by organizing official tours for the UTMB Final and By UTMB races around the world. While we have also organized tours for the Kaga Spa Trail Endurance 100 race, the Malaysia by UTMB Rechallenge Support Tour is an independently planned and operated tour by LUC+Adventures, unrelated to the organizers of the Kaga Spa 100km.Details of FREE Package (Rechallenge Support Tour)Eligibility Criteria:- Must have DNFed in the 100km course at the 2025 Kaga Spa Trail by UTMB.- Must have been granted a free entry to the 2025 Malaysia Ultra Trail by UTMB by the race organizers.- Must reside outside of Japan.Included in the Package:- Accommodation: LUC+ Adventures will cover the cost of on-site accommodation for the duration of the tour.- Tour Support: This includes local bus transfers, staff support, private aid station logistics, and overall ground operations.- Refundable Deposit: Applicants are required to pay a refundable deposit via credit card at the time of application. This deposit will be fully refunded after participation in the tour (cancellation policies apply).Tour Overview:- Dates: September 25–29, 2025 (4 nights / 5 days)*shared room accommodation- Location: Taiping, Malaysia (with transport from Penang Airport).- Participant Costs: Flight - which may vary based on individual preferences.Background & Vision:The 2025 Kaga Spa Trail by UTMB was marked by an extremely low finish rate (39% for the 100km), leaving many runners, especially those from abroad, disappointed due to challenging race conditions and organizational shortcomings. As Japan’s official UTMBTour Operator, LUC+ Adventures is committed to restoring international trust and providing a supportive environment for trail runners from around the world. This non-profit tour embodies that mission, allowing runners to challenge themselves again in a new setting.Schedule:- September 25, 2025 (Thursday): Arrival at Penang Airport.*Note: We will provide free transportation for those who arrive before 10:00am.Transfer to Taiping. Check-in at accommodation.- September 26, 2025 (Friday):- Morning: Pre-race briefing and race expo. We will provide Japanese and English language assistance.- Afternoon: Course familiarization and last-minute preparations.- September 27, 2025 (Saturday):- Morning: Race day for the 100km and 50km events. Aid stations support.- Evening: Post-race celebration and awards ceremony.- September 28, 2025 (Sunday):- Morning: Recovery activities and group discussions.- Afternoon: Free time for exploration or relaxation.- September 29, 2025 (Monday): Check-out from accommodation and transfer back to Penang Airport for departure. We will provide free group transportation in the morning.Official Tour Registration:The official registration for the tour opened on July 15, 2025.Preliminary applications can be submitted via tour detail page on LUC+ Adventures website.👉Tour Info & Registration:Tour detailContact Information:For more information, please contact:Lucent Corporation – LUC+ Adventures Tour DivisionEmail: luctustour@lucent-corp.comWebsite: https://tabirun.run/tour/(Japanese

