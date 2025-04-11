Ultra runner Wataru Iino has completed his running journey across the continents of North and South America.

Wataru finally arrived Ushuaia Completed 2 continents Wataru runs South American wilderness Mirador Fits Roy

The runner was delighted to have covered a total of 25,000 km in his quest to cross the five continents.

USHUAIA, ARGENTINA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese ultra-runner Wataru Iino, who is sponsored by Lucent Corporation (Headquarters: Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture; President: Yoshihiro Nakano), has been taking on the challenge of "Trans-Atlas Running" since June 2023, a great adventure in which he will run from one end of each of the world's five continents to the other using only his own two feet. When he finishes running the five continents, he will have covered a total distance of around 100,000 km (equivalent to two and a half times around the world).After completing the North American leg of the journey, which covered around 14,000km, Wataru set off on the South American leg. He started in the Colombian city of Cartagena, facing the Caribbean Sea, on June 9th 2024, and completed the 11,000km journey to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in Argentina, on April 7th 2025. With this, he set a new record for running across the Americas from north to south solely on foot. The total distance covered was a staggering 25,000km.Following his route through South America, he passed through 6 countries, spent 302 days there, and climbed a total elevation of approximately 157,000m. In addition, he took part in trail races in each country he visited and completed them all. He even came second in a race in Bolivia.As well as his superhuman physique, it is surprising to note that he only wore two pairs of shoes during the whole journey. Either his shoes are amazing, or he is an amazing athlete who takes good care of his shoes. It may be the case that both are true.He has just completed his journey across the Americas from north to south, and we have received a comment from him right after finishing his running.'It's been 22 months since I started at the northernmost tip of Alaska. After running 25,000km, I've finally made it to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in South America, and I've managed to run across the American continent!The South American continent is very different from the North American continent, and I had to keep climbing up and down the Andes mountains, which are over 3,000 meters high. There was little information available from Japan, and the language spoken there was Spanish. I have received fake bank notes, and I had to deal with strike groups. Despite all the ups and downs, I was able to overcome the language barrier and naturally fit in with the local people thanks to their warm hospitality — they invited me to eat with them and stay at their homes.In the second half of my trip through South America, I had to endure 3,000km of running in the strong winds of Patagonia. The support I received from everyone gave me the motivation to keep going. I was finally able to reach the finish line.When I return to Japan, I’ll share the many unforgettable experiences I had in South America at talk events, and I’ll begin preparing for the journey in next continent. Three more to go!You can see the journey, which is perfectly described by the word “extraordinary”, on social networking services.■To keep track of his current location in real time, visit the ' Trans Atlas Running ' websiteWe hope you will continue to support Wataru Iino as he embarks on this great adventure!

