Ultra-runner Wataru Iino has now run over 8,000km in South America

Wataru is approaching the completion of his second continent in his challenge to run across the five continents of the world.

An ultrarunner who continues to take on the challenge of extreme long-distance running on the world stage. He is a unique runner in that he started running as a working adult. While stationed in Germany as an automobile design engineer, he began training in earnest and discovered the joy of running, which led him to become an athlete.He has achieved brilliant results mainly in ultra races overseas and has been ranked as the world's number one runner many times. He is one of Japan's leading athletes, attracting the attention of many media outlets.For the detail please see https://tabirun.run/world/en/ Trans Atlas Running is a project where ultra-runner Wataru Iino aims to run across all five continents solely on foot. The project encapsulates Iino's desire to "take on adventures no one else can, challenge human limits, and share the views experienced by running with many people."The progress of the project is primarily shared via the official Instagram and other social media platforms. Additionally, GPS tracking is made public on the website, https://tabirun.run/world/ , which has led many people to visit Iino during his journey.Wataru and members of the Trans Atlas Running project support team welcome interviews from all types of local media and organisations. Please feel free to contact us for more information. SANTIAGO, SANTIAGO, CHILE, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultra-runner Wataru Iino, who is currently attempting to run across all five continents, has now covered over 8,000km of the second continent, South America.Wataru is currently taking on the challenge of ' Trans Atlas Running ' (TAR), a great adventure in which he will run from the edge of one continent to the edge of the next, using only his own two feet, from June 7th 2023. When he has completed his run across all five continents, he will have covered a total distance of around 100,000km (half way around the world).Wataru covered 13,851km in 281 days in the first chapter of TAR (North America). He started the second chapter of TAR (South America) on June 9th 2024, and is currently running south through Chile, which stretches long from north to south.As he travels from the northern coastal areas into the interior, passing through the capital Santiago, he has many encounters, but many of these are only one-off. However, there have also been encounters where he has seen the same person several times.The encounter with a truck driver, Sebastian was particularly memorable. He stopped his truck on the side of the road and offered him some yogurt, and they ended up meeting three times over the course of the 1,000km they traveled together over a two-week period. There are less than 1,000km left of his journey in Chile, but he and Sebastian may have the chance to meet again.Wataru continues his journey, heading for Ushuaia in Argentina, the final destination in South America.

5 Continent Runner Wataru Iino's "Trans Atlas Running"

