Pillen Thanks, Welcomes Home Nebraska Task Force One

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement welcoming and thanking members of Nebraska Task Force One back to Nebraska. The 45-member group — Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Team — spent the last two weeks helping aid flood recovery efforts in Texas.

“As Nebraskans always do, Nebraska Task Force One stepped up to help our neighbors in need. We can’t thank these heroes enough,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our hearts continue to break as we think about the families and communities that have forever been changed. The State of Nebraska stands with our sister state Texas and will continue to coordinate with Governor Greg Abbott and do what we can to help Texans.”

Nebraska Task Force One is one of 28 US&R groups in the national disaster response system. Normally, those groups are deployed and managed under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This situation was unique in that the deployment was directed under the authority of Gov. Pillen through the Nebraska Emergency Management Act.