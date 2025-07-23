Falcon Mobility Rebrands as ELFIGO Mobility, Pledges Continued Innovation in Senior Mobility Solutions

Falcon Mobility, Singapore's long-standing pioneer and leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs), today announced its rebranding to ELFIGO Mobility.

The name 'Falcon' had become too generic, leading to both brand confusion and potential trademark challenges as we push for international expansion. We needed a new identity.” — Warren Chew

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Mobility, Singapore's long-standing pioneer and leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs), today announced its official rebranding to ELFIGO Mobility. This strategic rebranding signifies a renewed commitment to innovation and expansion, building on the company's 17-year legacy of catalysing change in the senior mobility industry.ELFIGO Mobility stands as Singapore's leading distributor of essential personal mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters . Beyond its strong presence in Singapore, the company proudly extends its operations to Australia and Malaysia. Its rapid growth and impact were recently recognized by Statista and The Straits Times, which ranked ELFIGO Mobility as one of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies in 2025.Since its inception in 2007, the company has consistently led the senior mobility industry by introducing innovative value-added services designed to enhance user experience and confidence. These pioneering services include unique offerings like "try before you buy," comprehensive on-site warranty support, and flexible extended warranty options, all aimed at empowering seniors with greater independence.In its latest stride towards unparalleled customer support, ELFIGO Mobility recently launched ELFIGO 247, Singapore’s first-ever 24-hour emergency roadside assistance service specifically for PMAs. This groundbreaking service underscores ELFIGO Mobility's dedication to ensuring peace of mind and continuous support for its users, anytime and anywhere."The rebranding to ELFIGO Mobility marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Warren Chew, Managing Director of ELFIGO Mobility. "The name 'Falcon' had become too generic, leading to both brand confusion and potential trademark challenges as we push for international expansion. We needed a truly unique identity that represents our global ambitions and evolving scope. 'ELFIGO' is a completely new word, crafted to embody our core mission: 'ELFI' stands for Enabling Lives with Freedom and Independence – feelings we passionately want to invoke in our elderly customers – and 'GO' clearly represents the mobility aspect of our business. With ELFIGO 247, we are not just providing mobility aids; we are delivering a promise of reliable support and independence around the clock. We are excited to continue setting new benchmarks in the mobility sector under the ELFIGO banner."About ELFIGO MobilityELFIGO Mobility, formerly Falcon Mobility, is Singapore’s leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs) such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Established in 2007, the company has been a pioneer in the senior mobility industry, known for its innovative value-added services including try before you buy, on-site warranty, and extended warranty. With operations in Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia, and recognized as one of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2025 by Statista and The Straits Times, ELFIGO Mobility is dedicated to catalysing change and providing unparalleled support for enhanced senior independence. Its latest offering, ELFIGO 247, is Singapore’s first 24-hour emergency roadside assistance service for PMAs.For more information about ELFIGO Mobility, visit their website at https://elfigo.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.