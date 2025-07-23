From Invention to Innovation: Kuvings Founder Jong-Boo Kim Awarded the Triple Crown at the International Invention Fairs

Kuvings Founder & CEO, Jong Boo Kim (left), shaking hands with a buyer. Kuvings has been honored with an award at the Kitchen Innovation Awards held in Germany. Kuvings CEO, Jong Boo Kim

Our technology is focused on advancing global health culture” — Jong Boo Kim

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , the global leader in premium juicing technology, is capturing worldwide attention by exporting juicers and blenders to over 90 countries. This remarkable growth stems from the visionary leadership and inventive spirit of its founder and CEO, Jong Boo Kim CEO Jong Boo Kim revolutionized the industry by developing the world’s first Whole Slow Juicer, transforming the way consumers extract juice. Unlike conventional juicers that require ingredients to be chopped, Kim’s pioneering J.M.C.S. (Juicer Module Comprising System) technology introduced a hassle-free, nutrient-preserving extraction process.This patented low-speed masticating method is inspired by the millstone principle: an Ultem screw slowly presses fruits and vegetables without grinding them, minimizing nutrient loss and oxidation. By allowing whole ingredients to be inserted without pre-cutting, the process also reduces browning caused by air exposure—ensuring a fresher, more flavorful juice.Kuvings' relentless commitment to innovation has resulted in the filing and registration of 938 intellectual property rights globally. Today, Kuvings has grown into a globally respected home appliance brand with distribution spanning over 90 countries.Pushing the boundaries of kitchen technology, Kuvings has introduced the world’s first commercial vacuum silent blender, as well as a juicer equipped with an IoT-enabled body composition analyzer. These trailblazing products have consistently drawn acclaim at international trade shows, including Ambiente in Germany and IFA Berlin, where global buyers have expressed awe at the brand’s innovation.The company is now building a new premium juicer lineup, led by its flagship AUTO10 model. As a Hand-Free Slow Juicer, the AUTO10 allows users to load large quantities of ingredients and walk away, enabling multitasking during the juicing process. It’s praised for maximizing convenience and productivity in modern kitchens.Earlier this year, the Kuvings AUTO Series received the prestigious Kitchen Innovation Award in Germany, recognized for its cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design. The brand has also earned global acclaim with awards such as the 2022 Red Dot Design Award and the 2021 Spark Design Award, solidifying its reputation as a design-forward, high-performance brand.These accolades reflect not just market competitiveness but also the result of nearly five decades of R&D and inventive dedication. CEO Jong Boo Kim’s lifelong commitment to innovation has previously earned him honors such as the Triple Crown at the 2014 Seoul International Invention Fair and the Gold and Special Awards at the 2011 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. His philosophy—"technology is the heart of the brand"—continues to guide Kuvings' evolution.“Our technology is focused on advancing global health culture,” said CEO Kim. “We are making bold investments in product development and global marketing, and we will continue innovating to grow as a comprehensive global appliance company.”

