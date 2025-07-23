GTC Consulting Recognized As Top Pharmaceutical Safety And Compliance Solution Provider By Pharma Tech Outlook

Industry honor highlights GTC’s battle-tested expertise in DEA compliance, regulatory risk management, and controlled substance security.

We thrive in complex, high-risk scenarios that demand deep industry knowledge, agility, and hands-on expertise.” — Benjamin F. Mink, President & CEO of GTC Consulting

PLEASANT PLAINS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GTC Consulting has been named one of the Top Pharmaceutical Safety and Compliance Solution Providers by Pharma Tech Outlook, earning a spot among a select group of companies recognized for their innovation, reliability, and excellence in regulatory compliance. The feature appears in Pharma Tech Outlook’s Pharma Safety and Compliance section, where GTC’s expertise in DEA compliance and controlled substance oversight takes center stage.The editorial profile showcases GTC Consulting’s ability to stay ahead of evolving federal regulations by leading with a proactive, solutions-driven approach. Rather than reacting to violations or audits, GTC anticipates regulatory shifts, identifies potential compliance gaps early, and implements forward-thinking strategies to protect clients from enforcement actions, fines, and reputational harm. This forward-looking mindset has allowed the firm to serve organizations of all sizes, from early-stage companies to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, with customized regulatory audits, DEA registration support, and litigation services.“Our battle-tested experience goes a long way in helping clients truly understand the totality of the risks,” said Benjamin F. Mink, President & CEO of GTC Consulting. “We thrive in complex, high-risk scenarios that demand deep industry knowledge, agility, and hands-on expertise.”Pharma Tech Outlook’s panel of C-level executives, industry experts, and editorial board members selected GTC from a field of strong nominees. The recognition specifically honors the company’s commitment to excellence in DEA compliance, pharmaceutical security, and risk mitigation, as well as its deep comfort with high-stakes regulatory environments such as Schedule I drug research, biometric security implementation, and anti-diversion strategy development.The full profile on GTC is available in the Pharma Safety and Compliance section of Pharma Tech Outlook’s website. A downloadable PDF reprint and a commemorative certificate are available upon request.About GTC ConsultingFounded in 2018, GTC Consulting specializes in DEA compliance, pharmaceutical risk management, and controlled substance security for manufacturers, distributors, research institutions, and healthcare entities. Headquartered in Pleasant Plain, Ohio, the firm is led by President & CEO Benjamin F. Mink and supported by a seasoned team that includes former DEA officials, Ph.D.-level experts, and regulatory veterans.GTC offers a wide range of services, from securing DEA registrations and performing mock inspections to designing biometric security systems and guiding Schedule I research projects through complex federal approval processes. Their client base spans from small biotech startups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Whether conducting in-depth Know Your Customer audits, supporting IND applications, or preparing clients for NABP DDA accreditation, GTC brings precision, foresight, and unmatched experience to every engagement. The company’s commitment to compliance excellence and client partnership continues to raise the standard for pharmaceutical regulatory support nationwide.Media Contact:Name: Benjamin MinkEmail: bmink@gtcconsults.comPhone: 248-633-6958

