AVT Productions Powers CadenceLIVE 2025 with Immersive LED Experience and Full-Service Show Execution

AVT’s technical production transformed Santa Clara Convention Center into a cinematic venue for over 2,000 attendees during Cadence’s major product reveal.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVT Productions, a Silicon Valley-based leader in corporate event production, proudly served as the full-service technical production partner for CadenceLIVE 2025. The high-impact event, hosted by Cadence Design Systems at the Santa Clara Convention Center, drew more than 2,000 industry professionals to explore advancements in AI-accelerated EDA, high-performance computing, and cloud-based design workflows. In collaboration with Cadence, AVT played a pivotal role in delivering an immersive environment for the unveiling of the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer — one of the event’s most anticipated moments.AVT’s responsibilities spanned the full event lifecycle, from early pre-production through post-event strike. Their team led scenic design , LED engineering, lighting, audio, and content playback for both in-person and live-streamed audiences. Key production elements included an 88-foot-wide LED wall at 10,368 x 1,920 resolution serving as the primary visual anchor, flanked by a custom overhead ceiling grid and side LED panels that activated in sync with the opening video sequence. This fully mapped LED environment extended across a 15,296 x 4,272 pixel raster, combining side banners, overhead panels, and the main wall in a mixed-pixel layout, enabling AVT to stretch visuals beyond the stage and fully surround attendees in dynamic, real-time content.AVT’s custom playback ecosystem integrated show cues with lighting transitions to create a cinematic flow throughout the event. The team supported both morning and afternoon programming blocks with show calling, technical direction, camera operations, and live switching. Rehearsals took place on May 6 following an extensive load-in process that began May 3. AVT transformed Hall C from an empty shell into a world-class event environment—building out rigging, truss structures, staging, green rooms, and dedicated front-of-house control areas. Dismantling followed on May 8.CadenceLIVE 2025 focused on the future of electronic systems design and featured keynotes from industry leaders, customer case studies, and thought leadership from Cadence and its partners. AVT worked closely with Cadence and NVIDIA to ensure every aspect of production reinforced the storytelling goals of the content. Their seamless integration of scenic and technical elements elevated the event’s impact and helped deliver a compelling, high-energy experience to both live and remote audiences.“CadenceLIVE 2025 was about showcasing the future of design innovation, and our role was to build a stage that matched that vision,” said Richard Herrera, Director of Operations at AVT Productions. “From the massive LED wall to the immersive ceiling grid, every element was engineered to amplify the storytelling. The energy in the room made it clear - we helped create an experience that attendees will remember long after the event.”About AVT ProductionsFounded in 1987, AVT Productions is a full-service corporate event production company based in Santa Clara, California. Specializing in audio visual production , scenic design, and technical project management, AVT partners with clients to deliver seamless, personalized event experiences. Their services include event space solutions, custom lighting and staging, content playback systems, webcasting, and on-site flex-tech support. Known for delivering white-glove service and technical excellence, AVT serves global brands, Fortune 500 companies, and local nonprofits alike.Media Contact:info@avtproductions.com408-748-8548

