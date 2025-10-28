LimogesCollector.com Announces Release of 2025 Holiday and Winter Collection

New hand-painted porcelain boxes from Limoges, France reflect seasonal themes and traditional craftsmanship.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LimogesCollector.com, a U.S.-based importer and retailer of authentic French Limoges boxes, has announced the release of its 2025 Holiday and Winter Collection. The new collection features a curated range of hand-painted porcelain trinket boxes that highlight seasonal themes such as snow scenes, evergreen trees, Santa figures, snowmen, and religious nativity designs.Each box in the collection is crafted in Limoges, France - a region historically known for its production of fine hard-paste porcelain. The pieces are manufactured by established ateliers using traditional techniques, including individual mold casting, high-temperature kiln firing, and multi-step hand painting. All boxes are hinged and fitted with metal clasps, often decorated with miniature ornamental clasps such as holly, stars, or bows.LimogesCollector.com maintains a focus on ensuring all items sold through its platform are imported directly from certified Limoges workshops. According to the company, every box in the Holiday and Winter Collection is signed and bears the official Limoges, France insignia.The 2025 lineup includes both standalone designs and pieces designed as part of thematic sets, such as winter villages or nativity scenes. Some boxes also feature interior paintings, a detail often associated with higher-end collectible examples. Sizes range from approximately 1.5 inches to over 3 inches in height or width, depending on the form.The company states that these boxes are made from kaolin-rich French porcelain , with most designs undergoing multiple kiln firings at over 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve their final glazed finish. Many boxes feature metallic gold or platinum accents added in final decoration stages.Limoges boxes originated in the 18th century as snuff and scent containers but have since evolved into a decorative and collectible category of fine porcelain. Modern collectors and buyers use them for display, storage of small items such as jewelry or keepsakes, or as heirloom gifts. LimogesCollector.com offers educational materials on its site outlining how to verify authenticity and care for porcelain collectibles.The release of this seasonal collection aligns with the company’s long-standing tradition of publishing themed assortments throughout the calendar year. Past seasonal releases have included spring, Easter, and Halloween collections, each anchored in decorative motifs relevant to that period.Founded over 20 years ago, LimogesCollector.com continues to maintain one of the largest online selections of imported French Limoges boxes in the United States, offering over 5,000 styles across various categories. In addition to holiday-themed pieces, the website includes collections based on animals, food, travel, hobbies, and professions.Customers interested in viewing the Holiday and Winter Collection can do so at:About LimogesCollector.comLimogesCollector.com is a specialty retailer of authentic French Limoges porcelain boxes. The company imports directly from French ateliers and offers a large selection of hand-painted, signed boxes, each made in the Limoges region. The business provides educational resources for collectors and ensures every item it sells carries the “Peint Main” and “Limoges France” marks. Headquartered in Los Angeles, LimogesCollector.com ships throughout the United States and internationally.Media ContactVida Cunninghaminfo@limogescollector.com310-390-7428

