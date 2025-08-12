SMARTSITES CELEBRATES 9 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ON THE INC. 5000 LIST

SmartSites ranks no. 3418 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

This achievement proves our ability to adapt fast in a demanding environment while keeping our clients’ success at the core of everything we do.” — Alex Melen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSites

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSites, a full-service digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, securing the rank of no. 3418. The annual Inc. 5000 ranking recognizes innovative businesses that have demonstrated outstanding revenue growth over the past three years, representing the most dynamic segment of the U.S. economy.This marks another significant milestone for SmartSites, reflecting the agency’s dedication to delivering measurable results through innovative digital marketing strategies. It is particularly noteworthy because less than 1% of American companies has ever achieved this feat. Since its founding, SmartSites has helped thousands of businesses strengthen their online presence and drive tangible growth through digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, web design, social media marketing , and email campaigns.“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor that speaks to the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients,” said Michael Melen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSites. “We are highly committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital marketing and helping businesses of all sizes achieve their online marketing goals.”Alex Melen, Co-CEO, added, “This achievement proves our ability to adapt fast in a demanding environment while keeping our clients’ success at the core of everything we do. Our team’s technical expertise and unwavering dedication have been the driving forces behind our growth.”The Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will take place October 22–24, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, bringing together honorees from across the country to celebrate achievements and share insights. For SmartSites, this recognition serves as both a celebration of past successes and a motivator to continue innovating in the years ahead.About SmartSitesFounded in 2011, SmartSites ( www.smartsites.com ) is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Paramus, New Jersey. Recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine, SmartSites specializes in SEO, PPC, web design, and other digital marketing solutions that deliver measurable results. With a team of over 300 digital experts and a client roster spanning industries worldwide, SmartSites is committed to helping businesses achieve lasting online success.

