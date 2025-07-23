Naples Soccer Academy Partners with CMGK to Empower Female Athletes

Casey Grace Murphy - an American professional soccer goalkeeper for the North Carolina Courage. Casey Murphy Goalkeeping Academy (CMGK) - Inspire - Improve - Excel Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) , a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN: 99-2663889), is proud to announce the sponsorship of two rising female athletes to participate in the upcoming Casey Murphy Goalkeeping Camp (CMGK) taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 27, 2025."I’m extremely grateful to have Naples Soccer Academy sponsor 2 athletes at our upcoming CMGK camp, which allowed 2 underprivileged players to attend," said Casey Murphy. "Our mission is to give young players access to professional-level training while building confidence and leadership on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to meet these athletes and help them take their game to the next level."The Casey Murphy Goalkeeping Camp will bring together aspiring youth soccer players from across the United States. Beyond advanced technical training, the event includes sports psychology sessions, Q&A's with professionals, and college recruitment guidance—all designed to foster confidence, skill, and leadership both on and off the field.“Casey Murphy’s organization, CMGK—along with her weekly outreach emails, high-caliber play on the pitch, and community involvement off the pitch—has inspired young athletes both nationally and internationally to dream bigger, work harder, and lead with purpose,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy.NSA continues to expand its footprint across Southwest Florida with year-round training, summer intensives, and mentorship led by collegiate and professional female athletes. The academy remains dedicated to being 100% club-neutral—supporting athletes regardless of their club affiliation—so that every female player has access to resources that empower them to succeed on and off the pitch.About: Casey Murphy and CMGK Casey Grace Murphy (born April 25, 1996) is an American professional soccer goalkeeper for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States Women’s National Team. A 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup team member, Murphy has earned recognition as one of the top goalkeepers in the world.Casey co-founded CMGK (Chris Mirabelli & Casey Murphy), an organization dedicated to empowering youth athletes through elite soccer clinics, mentorship, and community initiatives. CMGK’s mission is to provide world-class training experiences while instilling confidence, leadership, and a love for the game in every athlete it serves.About: Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training as well as development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch

