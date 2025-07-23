Digitech Services Awarded Spot on GSA Schedule, Expanding Access to Next-Generation IT Solutions for Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitech Services, a leading digital transformation and IT consulting firm, announced today that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, enabling the company to offer its comprehensive suite of technology services to federal, state, and local government agencies more efficiently.“This GSA Schedule award marks a significant milestone for Digitech Services,” said Founder and CEO Dr. Saju Skaria. “It expands our ability to support public sector clients with cutting-edge capabilities.” Digitech offers an impressive suite of services, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cloud Services, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Blockchain solutions.Founded and led by Dr. Skaria, a globally recognized expert in international business and digital strategy, Digitech Services brings over 25 years of leadership and more than $1 billion in successful project delivery across Fortune and Global 1000 clients. The company’s “Servant Leadership” approach emphasizes exceeding stakeholder expectations and delivering measurable business value.Digitech Board Member and Senior Advisor Srikant Sastry, who recently joined the firm to lend his decades long experience in the government consulting industry, also celebrated the award. “I’ve rarely seen a company as well positioned as Digitech to expand rapidly in the public sector and this award positions us to become a leading provider of innovative, value-driven services to the federal government,” said Sastry. “We’re proud to partner with agencies in their quest to modernize operations, improve customer experience, and drive digital transformation.”The GSA Schedule streamlines procurement for government agencies, giving them faster and more cost-effective access to Digitech’s digital consulting, cloud modernization, and data science capabilities. Digitech’s industry experience spans government, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, education, and more.For more information about Digitech Services and how to work with the company through the GSA Schedule, visit www.digitechserve.com or contact Adam Hughes at ahughes@govnavigators.com.About Digitech ServicesDigitech Services is a next-generation digital technology firm dedicated to transforming enterprises into modern, data-driven organizations. The company provides tailored solutions in AI/ML, Data Science, Cloud, CX, Mobility, and beyond—empowering clients to innovate, scale, and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world.

