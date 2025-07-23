American Lending Center Secures Three Additional I-956F Approvals for Multi-Phase Missouri Project

We’re especially proud to support impactful rural developments like our Missouri project, which not only meet federal standards but also contribute meaningfully to local economies.” — John Shen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center (ALC) , a leading private lender and federally designated regional center operator, proudly announces the approval of three new I-956F filings under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA). All three approvals correspond to separate phases of a landmark development near the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri—a resort positioned to boost tourism, commerce, and long-term job creation in the region.Introduced under the RIA, Form I-956F is the required project filing for all offerings conducted through a regional center. To date, ALC has submitted 41 I-956F applications, with the first 34 approved. In 2025, ALC’s approved projects have been adjudicated with an average processing time of approximately three months—with the fastest approval completed in just 45 days."Reaching 34 I-956F approvals under the new regulatory framework reflects the strength of ALC’s compliance infrastructure and our commitment to advancing job-creating projects nationwide,” said John Shen, Founder and CEO of American Lending Center. “We’re especially proud to support impactful rural developments like our Missouri project, which not only meet federal standards but also contribute meaningfully to local economies.”Situated in the heart of Missouri, the project spans hospitality, entertainment, and commercial uses with strong potential for year-round economic impact. ALC’s continued momentum in I-956F approvals demonstrates its capacity to guide complex projects through a rigorous regulatory landscape.As application volume continues to rise, ALC’s growing portfolio of approved I-956F projects highlights its ability to operate with discipline, efficiency, and responsiveness. By upholding high standards in project evaluation, documentation, and engagement with federal authorities, ALC continues to advance meaningful initiatives through a well-established and adaptable EB-5 framework.With each new approval, ALC reaffirms its role as a stable and forward-thinking force in the EB-5 industry. As regulatory expectations evolve and interest in the program grows, ALC remains committed to delivering timely, well-structured projects that meet both federal requirements and broader economic development goals.About American Lending Center:American Lending Center Holdings (ALCH) manages 14 EB-5 regional centers that may sponsor projects anywhere in the continental United States and Hawaii. Since 2009, ALCH has raised EB-5 capital for over 100 projects in 31 states including I-956F approvals from USCIS of 34 projects. ALCH has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for five consecutive years (2020–2024) and was also ranked among “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” by Financial Times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025.American Lending Center LLC (ALC), a mission-driven California-regulated lender, is a licensed SBA 7(a) and SSBCI lender. Together, ALCH and ALC have supported the creation or retention of over 140,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, underwriting impactful projects that foster economic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.