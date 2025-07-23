ADOT completes westbound I-10 climbing lane in Benson

BENSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a project to extend the westbound Interstate 10 climbing lane in Benson, which will enhance safety and reduce congestion in a busy stretch used by many large trucks.

The $2.1 million project extends a westbound third lane by a little more than half a mile between the I-10 junctions with state routes 80 and 90. The westbound I-10 climbing lane previously began just east of SR 90 and ran west for 1.6 miles.

Adding a third lane between mileposts 303.56 and 302.95 will help reduce bottlenecks caused by slower uphill traffic and offer other motorists an easier way to pass or avoid passing slower vehicles.

The work, which also included pavement sealing, additional lighting, pavement markings and signage, and repaving the westbound SR 80 on-ramp, began in January.

To learn more, please visit azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral to find the I-10: SR 90 to SR 80 Climbing Lane Extension Project webpage.