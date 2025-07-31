ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 1-4) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – One freeway closure is scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 1-4) for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Loop 101 widening project in Scottsdale.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes while the following weekend work is taking place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 4) for bridge work as part of freeway widening. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads also closed . Allow extra time and consider alternate routes. Detours : Consider using southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can exit eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road and travel south to eastbound Shea Boulevard.

Freeway Ramp Closure : The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Price Road in Chandler will be closed for two months (starting late Thursday night, July 31) for reconstruction as part of widening project. Detour : Consider using the westbound off-ramp at Dobson Road or other alternate routes in the area. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by late September.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.